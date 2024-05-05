Governor Umar Namadi of Jigawa State has been bestowed with the prestigious Merit Award by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). He was honored at the institute’s 2024 Annual Dinner and Awards Night held on Saturday in Lagos.

The governor’s spokesperson, Hamisu Muhammed Gumel, in a statement said he was honoured in a ceremony attended by distinguished guests and professionals from the financial sector.

Governor Namadi was recognised for his outstanding leadership and commitment to promoting financial discipline and transparency not only within Jigawa State but across the nation.

While conferring the award on the governor, Innocent Okwuosa, the President and Chairman of the ICAN Governing Council, praised Governor Namadi for his exceptional implementation of sound financial policies and his relentless efforts in fostering accountability in governance.

He lauded Mr Namadi’s dedication to the ideals of the institute, highlighting his role as a staunch supporter and active member of ICAN.

Speaking after receiving the award, Governor Namadi extended his appreciation to the ICAN Governing Council for the recognition and pledged to continue his efforts in promoting good governance by upholding transparency and accountability in the management of the state’s finances.

He said that the award would serve as a source of motivation for him and his administration to further advance the principles of sound financial practices.

ICAN, a professional body aimed at upholding ethical standards among chartered accountants in Nigeria, annually recognises individuals and corporate bodies that have made significant contributions in their respective fields. The award categories included the corporate body, non-members, members and young accountant categories.

Among top government officials and public figures from Jigawa State who accompanied Governor Namadi to the event were the Speaker of the Jigawa State House of Assembly, Secretary to the State Government, commissioners, and some aides of the governor, as well as businessman and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Alhaji Isa Gerawa.

