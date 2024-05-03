The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) has commenced the construction of a 500-capacity lecture theatre and wash facilities for the Adamawa State University, Mubi. This project is coming after the nomination of the institution as a recipient of the ASR Africa Tertiary Education Grant Scheme (TEGS), by the Board of Directors of the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative.

Speaking at the event, the Acting Vice Chancellor of the University, Dr Stephen A Lagu, expressed his appreciation to the Chairman of BUA group and ASR Africa, Abdul Samad Rabiu, for the rare philanthropic gesture towards the university. He stated that the intervention of the Chairman would reduce the physical infrastructure deficit at their new campus and promote sanitation and hygiene in the university.

He added that the choice of the 500-seat lecture theatre with the four boreholes at different locations within the campus was identified and agreed to by the relevant organs of the institution with the ASR Africa team.

Ubon Udoh (MD / CEO, ASR Africa), in his remarks, congratulated the institution for qualifying for the nomination by the Board of Directors of ASR Africa. He stated that the rigorous selection process which includes stringent criteria such as the quality of service delivered by the university and the pedigree of graduands from the institution at the national and international levels, proves that the university is keeping up with its vision as a leading institution of learning in the region.

He encouraged the management and students to ensure proper use and maintenance of the facilities as a show of appreciation for the grant given to them.

The Tertiary Education Grant Scheme of the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative is part of the efforts of the Chairman of BUA Group and ASR Africa, Abdul Samad Rabiu to give back to the African continent and make a lasting impact in education as a means of uplifting and restoring the dignity and lives of Africans.

ASR Africa is the brainchild of African Mr Abdul Samad Rabiu. The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) was established in 2021 to provide sustainable, impact-based, homegrown solutions to developmental issues affecting health, education and social development within Africa.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all. Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? Support Now x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

