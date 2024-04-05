It is commendable to see Indomie Instant Noodles spreading joy and togetherness during this season of Ramadan across the country, adding a special touch to the fasting season, including daily rounds by the famous Indomie Mobile Kitchen to mosques across the country to offer free meals, as well as giving some lucky faithfuls the grand opportunity to host Iftar meals for loved ones.

The brand had kicked off the campaign in Kaduna and Kano, with a sponsorship of the people’s favourite radio show, Ramadan with(Ramadan tare da Indomie) onand Capital FM. The programme runs until 8 April, 2024.

Here’s a look at the heartwarming moments that have made this truly special:

An Insightful Show

The sponsored radio show, Ramadan with Indomie has become a hub of activity, bringing together listeners from all walks of life to share in the spirit of Ramadan. From captivating Islamic stories to lively quizzes, Indomie has contributed to making the space one for learning and reflection.

Generous Rewards

Every day, three lucky winners are rewarded with exciting prizes. The top winner for each day gets to host Iftar meals for their families and friends to celebrate the spirit of giving that defines Ramadan. The second and third place winners get a carton of Indomie Instant Noodles delivered to them.

The winners have the wonderful opportunity to extend their hospitality, inviting neighbours and friends to join in the Iftar celebrations (for a crowd of 20), all complements of Indomie Instant Noodles. These gatherings have quickly become a symbol of unity that promises to last long after the Ramadan has ended.

Across the country, the Indomie Mobile Kitchen, known for spreading joy with delicious samplings and goodies, has been on hand to add an extra layer of delight to the season, delivering free meals of IndomieInstant Noodles, drinks and branded bags to Nigerians at various mosques. These gestures, many believe, will create lasting memories and strengthen togetherness among family and friends during this period.

As Ramadan goes on, let’s carry forward the spirit of unity, generosity, and togetherness that Indomie has so beautifully exemplified. May the values of Ramadan continue to guide all Muslim faithfuls throughout the year.

