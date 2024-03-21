Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi has applauded Doctors without Borders also called Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) for their consistent support in healthcare services and development in the state.

Mr Namadi made the commendation while hosting MSF’s delegation led by the Global President, Dr Isabelle Defourny, who paid him a courtesy call in his office on Thursday, Hamisu Gumel, governor’s spokesperson disclosed in a statement.

“Governor Namadi thanked the MSF for the visit and for rendering support to the health sector in the state, as he pledged to collaborate with them in the areas of training.

“He also commended the MSF’s staff working at Jahun General Hospital for exhibiting the utmost level of professionalism in the way they care for the patients in their hospital, Mr Gumel said.

In her address, Dr Defourny applauded the ongoing collaboration between the MSF and the Jigawa State Government in the areas of providing healthcare-related services, the statement added.

Since 2008, MSF has been running obstetrics and neonatal activities with surgical capacities at Jahun General Hospital in collaboration with the Ministry of Health in Jigawa State.

Their activities also include repairing health impairment arising from Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VFF). Between 2008 and 2023, MSF assisted 90,000 deliveries and performed 6,000 VVF.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

