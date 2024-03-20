Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has stated his administration’s resolve to prioritise education with a view to pulling the state out of the lowest rungs of education ranking in the country. He said his government has since identified education as a fundamental tool for the development of the state.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris said Mr Lawal spoke on Wednesday when he was honoured with an award from pupils of Leadsprings International School at the Government House in Gusau, the state capital.

While addressing the pupils, Governor Lawal reaffirmed his commitment and determination to revamp the education sector in the state saying:

“Education is a top priority for my government, second only to security. However, our education system has not been performing well in the past. In particular, theof Zamfara consistently ranked at the bottom of every education index. This is why I declared a state of emergency in education.

“These include recruiting qualified and competent teachers, providing necessary teaching materials and infrastructure, and introducing innovative teaching methods.

My administration will spare no effort to transform the education sector to meet the state’s and its citizens’ needs.”

Mr Lawal expressed his satisfaction with the quality of learning demonstrated by the students of Zamfara, Dauda Lawal, Education ranking and thanked the management for presenting him with an award.

“I am impressed with the quality of your presentation and believe that Leadsprings International School students are well prepared to compete anywhere in the world.

“Thank you for the honour. My government will encourage you in whatever way possible. I call on other private schools to emulate your good work,” the governor said.

Earlier, the students of the school presented the governor with seven critical expectations for a prosperous future of Zamfara State. The expectations cover the Gusau capital city development, the health sector, Zamfara airline, technology, agriculture, the economic and commercial sectors as well as industries and companies.

In his remarks, the Proprietor of Leadsprings International Schools, Mr. Danjuma Sule expressed the school’s desire to align with the educational initiatives of the Zamfara State government.

“We are impressed by your government’s commitment to ensuring a safe learning environment throughout the state. We are also pleased with your decision to promote education for girls. Currently, Leadsprings International Schools has 386 girls enrolled in different classes, and we are dedicated to nurturing them to become valuable contributors to the development of Zamfara,” Mr Sule stated.

