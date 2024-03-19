Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has approved the process of complete remodelling and renovation of Yeriman Bakura Specialist Hospital to meet the challenges of the growing need for tertiary medical services in the state.

The governor approved the process for the remodelling of the specialist hospital on Monday during the 19th State Executive Council meeting at the Government House, Gusau.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that the process would begin immediately and that the remodeling is expected to restore the facility to a modern and functional health centre.

According to the statement, the decision was made in line with the recent declaration of a state of emergency in the Zamfara State health sector.

Mr Idris said: “Yesterday, while presiding over the Executive Council meeting, Governor Lawal approved the process for the immediate remodelling of the Yeriman Bakura Specialist Hospital.

“The State Specialist Hospital has been in disrepair for a long time and has inadequate medical equipment. As a result, patients have had to travel to Sokoto or Kaduna for kidney dialysis and other critical medical tests.

“Alhaji Mustapha Falaki, the Managing Director of Minjirya Health Services Limited, presented to the council on the specialist hospital’s current state and the next steps in the remodelling process.

“As part of the hospital’s remodelling plan, new structures and medical facilities will be built, machines will be equipped, and end-user training will be provided to make the Specialist Hospital a modern and well-equipped healthcare facility that will provide quality healthcare services to the people of the state.”

Mr Idris said that during the council meeting, several crucial matters were discussed, adding that one of them was the state’s social protection policy. “This policy aims to bring together various social protection interventions that align with the vision of Zamfara State as one of Nigeria’s development hubs. The policy sets out a clear set of strategies and policies to help guide public and private investments in social protection,” he pointed out.

