The Jigawa State Government has inaugurated a 23-member technical committee on safe motherhood initiative demand with the aim of reviving and strengthening the programme in the State.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Bala Ibrahim inaugurated the committee in his office, according to a statement by Ismaila Ibrahim Dutse, the Public Relations Officer, Office of the SSG.

Mr Ibrahim outlined the terms of reference of the committee which includes undertaking a technical review of the implementation of the safe motherhood initiative demand. It will also develop an implementationphoto framework for strengthening quality facility and community based nutrition counseling to care givers for behavioral and attitudinal change. The technical committee will equally undertake situational analysis of safe motherhood initiative demand and assess emergency transport vehicles. It will further develop ways for strengthening referrals, linkages between communities and health facilities among others.

Mr Ibrahim explained that the safe motherhood initiative programme was first introduced in the year 2006 courtesy of a DFID development support programme called PATHS. He said that one of the most significant features of the safe Motherhood initiative demand was the Emergency Transport Scheme with a fleet of ‘Haihuwa Lafiya’ vehicles for transporting pregnant women with obstructed labour to the nearest competent health facilities for emergency care.

He stated that the administration of Governor Umar Namadi since its inception on 29 May 2023 has taken seriously the revival and strengthening of the safe Motherhood programme. He added that a major initiative of the programme is to continue addressing the issue of maternal and infant mortality along with Vesico Vaginal Fistula VVF and child nutrition issues.

Mr Ibrahim stressed “part of the efforts geared towards reviving and strengthening the safe motherhood programme is the constitution of the technical committee I am about to inaugurate”.

The Secretary to the State Government disclosed that all members of the committee were selected and appointed into the committee based on their experience and known commitment to the cause of saving lives of mothers and their children. “I therefore urge you to deploy all your skills to this assignment so as to justify the confidence reposed in you by the government, I congratulate you on your appointment as members of the SMI-D technical committee,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the Committee members, the Chairperson of the Committee, who is also the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Hauwa Zakari expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to serve. She pledged the readiness of members to give their best and justify the confidence reposed in them.

The Technical Committee has Mrs Hauwa Zakari, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development as Chairperson, Mrs Adama Umar Zandam, Director Women Affairs, member, Mr Mu’azu Yau, Deputy Director Women Affairs, member, Saleh Zakar, Executive Secretary Rehabilitation Board, member, Mr Aminu Baba Waziri, Chief Imam Government Commercial Secondary School, Dutse, member and Dr Yamuna Aminu Kani, Consultant Gynaecologist, member.

Others are Mrs Rabi Ismail, Representative of PWD, member, Mrs Zainab Salisu Kazaure, Representative of CSO, member, Mrs Uwani Yunusa, Representative of CSO, member, Muhammad Jarma Hadejia, Representative of CSO, member, Bello Usman Dunari, Chairman NARTO, member, Malam Aisha Malam Madori, Representative of Media, member, Muhammad Saleh Dokaji, Representative of traditional rulers, member, Adamu Shehu, Chairman NURTW, member, Mrs Furera Baffa, Representative of CSO, member and Muhammad Garba, Representative of CSO, member.

The rest are Malama Rukayyatu Tijjani Badamasi, Representative of Religious Group, member, Basiru Nasoro, Director SDG, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, member, Muhammad Yahaya, Representative of the Ministry for Local Government, member, Asma’u Dahiru Dutse, Deputy Director, Nursing Services, Ministry of Health, member, Dr Abdulkadir Sa’idu Dalladi, Director Family Health, member and Umar Yakubu Kazaure, Director Programme, JICHMA, member while Mustapha Umar Babura, Representative of CSO will serve as Secretary of the Committee.

