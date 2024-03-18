Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has flagged off the second phase of the palliatives distribution programme for the poor and vulnerable in Kaduna State. According to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu, Mr Sani performed the ceremony on Monday.

While speaking at the flag-off ceremony, the second event in the palliatives distribution to the citizens of the state, Mr Sani said the Government will spend N11.4 billion on the distribution of the second batch of palliatives.

“We shall continue to take all necessary measures to bring succour to the poor and vulnerable in our state. In the next two months, we shall commence the implementation of the 3rd phase of our palliative programme. It’s a full package,” he revealed.

“Today we are commencing the distribution of 128 trucks of rice and maize worth N3.4 billion to the poor, vulnerable, and underserved citizens of Kaduna State. We are targeting 200,000 households, approximately one million persons,” he stated.

He also announced that his administration had commenced the release of grants to 7,500 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) holders, who are receiving between N100,000 and N500,000, up to N1,000,000, depending on the size of the enterprise.

Mr Sani noted that the sum of N4.2 billion has been earmarked for the distribution of cash grants, fertilizer, farm inputs, and implements to vulnerable households, smallholder farmers, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), persons with disabilities, internally displaced persons (IDPs), orphans, market women and youths.

As part of the administration’s efforts to enhance the lives of pensioners, the Governor announced that N3.3 billion has been released for the payment of pensions and gratuities, as well as death benefits to families of deceased civil servants.

The governor further disclosed that 9,800 poor and vulnerable households, including over 1,000 persons with disabilities, have started receiving alerts for N50,000 (Fifty Thousand Naira) each. The governor further unveiled a 500 million Naira revolving loan scheme for civil servants in the state, stating that some of them have already started receiving it.

Governor Sani however warned those planning to hijack or divert the palliatives to stop, stating that he had put in place robust security arrangements to protect the trucks conveying rice and maize to various locations.

He said any attempt by anybody or group to hijack or divert the trucks would be met with the full weight of the law.

Speaking on behalf of organised labour in Kaduna, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Suleiman commended the governor for releasing 500 million naira for the workers’ revolving loan scheme.

He stated that the release of an additional 3.3 billion naira for pensioners, in addition to the 3.1 billion naira disbursed last year, is a testament to the governor’s concern for the welfare of both pensioners and active service members.

