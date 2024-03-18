The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) have announced a strategic collaboration aimed at enhancing processes related to the National Identification Number (NIN)-SIM linkage.

The announcement was made through a statement jointly issued on Sunday by Ayodele Babalola, Technical Adviser, Media, and Communications to the Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and Reuben Muoka, Director Public Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

According to the statement, “In recent times, the NIN-SIM linkage exercise has become subject of national discourse, reflecting the critical importance of aligning SIM registrations with individuals’ unique national identification numbers.

“Recognising the significance of this initiative in enhancing security and improving service delivery, both NIMC and NCC are committed to improving processes and enhancing efficiency.”

Under this collaboration, NIMC and NCC will work closely to explore synergies and leverage each other’s expertise and resources in the following key areas:

* Streamlining the NIN-SIM Linkage Process: NIMC and NCC will collaborate to ensure a seamless experience for Nigerian telecommunication subscribers. This includes exploring innovative approaches to facilitate the swift verification and authentication of NINs during SIM registration and activation processes.

* Capacity Building and Public Awareness: Both agencies will collaborate on initiatives aimed at enhancing public awareness and understanding of the NIN-SIM linkage requirements. This includes educational campaigns, training sessions for stakeholders, and the dissemination of accurate information to the public to encourage compliance with the linkage directives.

* Data Verification and Validation: NIMC will continue to extend its support to NCC by providing assistance in verifying National Identification Numbers (NINs) associated with SIM registrations. Leveraging NIMC’s robust database and authentication infrastructure, telecommunication operators will validate submitted NINs while ensuring the accuracy and integrity of subscriber data.

* Policy Harmonisation and Regulatory Framework: NIMC and NCC will collaborate on aligning policies and regulatory frameworks to facilitate the seamless integration of NIN-SIM linkage processes within the telecommunications ecosystem. This includes harmonising data protection and privacy regulations to safeguard the confidentiality and security of subscriber information.

The statement reiterated that the NIMC and NCC are committed to fostering a collaborative and transparent partnership that prioritises the interests of Nigerian citizens and promotes national development. The NIMC and NCC stated that by pooling their resources and expertise, they aim to overcome the challenges associated with the NIN-SIM linkage exercise and ensure its continued successful implementation.

