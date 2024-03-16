Origin Tech Group, a knowledge-based and practical solution-driven leader in the agriculture food systems and operations in Nigeria has entered into an agreement with the government of Niger State. The agreement is in furtherance of both partners’ commitment to revolutionalise the agricultural and livestock value-chain space in the West African sub-region and beyond.

The partnership agreement was officially signed at an event at the Oregun office of Origin Tech Group between the two parties. The deal aims to unlock and maximise the huge potentials of Niger State in the agriculture space for profitability and mitigation of the perennial food shortages presently exacerbated by socio-economic and political tensions in Nigeria and elsewhere.

According to the Chairman of the Origin Tech Group, Prince S J Samuel: ‘’We are very elated to have you here and for us at Origin, it is a covenant and a mission, and we have vowed to ensure that we are in lockstep and to collaborate with States and other stakeholders who is aligned in that direction, and desirous of rapidly elevating and expanding food production by collaborating with state governments and other stakeholders who align in the direction of expanding productivity of the Nigerian food systems to create wealth for rural Nigeria.

“Nigeria agriculture requires a convergence for it work, so we are happy to have a worthy partner with Niger State under the visionary and capacity-driven leadership of His Excellency, Hon Mohammed Umar Bago. The issues are clear: How can we eliminate drudgery, eliminate post-harvest losses, increase youth participation in agriculture which ties in with Nigeria’s demography thereby halting the depletion of the population of farmers.

“How do we get farmers to transit from one-hectare micro-operators to the break-even point of minimum of five hectares per farmers, how do we increase farmers income from as little as 30% of revenue to 70% amongst others? The only solution is to fully mechanise Nigeria’s agriculture, and that is why Origin Tech Group is focused on helping Nigeria achieve this overarching objective.

“The move also aligns with the audacious pronouncement of Mr. President of a state of emergency on food security.”

Prince Samuel further affirmed that ‘’We are even happier that you are the first quintessential partner of our organisation who we believe is doing agriculture the right way and without a doubt is poised to achieving this onerous goal of transforming food production in Nigeria.”

He further stressed that Origin Tech Group will throw its full capacities behind the partnership which quite frankly will not be limited to equipment support services alone; the partnership will also extend to mobilizing support from Origin Tech Group’s international financial partners including local funding institutions for adequate financing.

“Let me re-affirm that we have concluded arrangements with all our partners to place equipment, expertise and finance towards achieving your laudable goals,” Mr Samuel assured.

In his own remarks, the Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umar Bago who was enthusiastic and excited at the visit, said: ‘’My inspiration for agriculture was borne out of an experience I had as a student at the Harvard Business School while attending a course few years ago. I observed that many of my course mates were leading agricultural revolutions in their various countries, thus lifting their communities out of food shortage, hunger, poverty, and unemployment. So, on a deeper reflection, I realized that the conversation must change and change it must.”

He further remarked: “Imagine that in my state, we are blessed with the availability of abundant resources including vast cultivable land, water resources, hospitable people amongst others. Niger State, if you must know, has about 92 dams yet we have been able to translate this into a huge irrigable farmland for food production.” Governor Bago indicated: That the quest to solve human challenge led me to pursue aggressive agricultural revolution in Niger State as a cardinal focus of my administration.”

“With over 1,000,000 hectares of arable farmlands for agricultural cultivation and livestock processing within the shortest possible time, the idea is to turn Niger State into becoming a leading agricultural and livestock value-chain processor as this, in my view, will also reduce the perennial social and economic challenges around huge human capital and unemployment not only in my home state but across the Sub-Saharan communities and beyond. For instance, we have just signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the Produce-for-Lagos initiative.”

“The Produce-for-Lagos Initiative is a long-term strategic partnership between our two states where Niger State will produce food items [Paddy, Tubers, Legumes, Grains etc] and Lagos State will position itself as huge off takers considering the state’s reputation and equity as a major organized market. Under this arrangement, the farmers in Niger State will have a ready market for their produce while Lagos State citizens will be assured of food availability and the attendant price stability.

“Similarly, diverse opportunities abound for technology-focused groups like the Origin Tech Group for the deployment of massive technologies to play a significant role in cultivating 1,000,000 hectares of arable farmlands including sundry livestock processing as well as in overcoming ecological factors that are synonymous with our clime. So, we are open to every form of partnerships like the one we are signing with the Origin Tech Group at this auspicious ceremony.”

The signing ceremony was undertaken by Prince S J Samuel, Chairman, Origin Tech Group on behalf of organisation while Governor Umar Bago and Mr Sammy Adigun, Executive Chairman, Niger Food Security Company, the Niger State private sector-led Agricultural Development Company signed on behalf of the state.

For over 25 years, Origin Tech Group has been transforming lives across communities through knowledge-based and practical home-grown solution-driven as a market leader across major economic verticals, product and services covering food systems, automotive, civil engineering, and construction.

Visit origingroupng.com for more about us.

