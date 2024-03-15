The National Judicial Council’s attention has been drawn to “incessant phone calls being made to retired Judicial Officers by some unscrupulous individuals demanding payments to fast track the processing of their retirement benefits”.

DISCLAIMER

The attention of the National Judicial Council has been drawn to the incessant phone calls being made to retired Judicial Officers by some unscrupulous individuals demanding payments to fast track the processing of their retirement benefits.

The National Judicial Council by this medium, informs retired Judicial Officers and members of the public to totally disregard such phone calls as NJC would never demand money from any Judicial Officer to fast track the payment of his retirement benefit.

The public is hereby advised to be wary of, and report such calls to the Pension Department of the Council on phone numbers 08035899988, 08033020435 or NJC email info@njc.gov.ng.

Soji Oye, Esq. Director, Information

