Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has approved the payment of leave grants to the civil servants of the state as Ramadan bonus.

A statement issued in Gusau by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the workers leave grants is 10% of their annual salaries.

Mr Idris disclosed that from Wednesday, civil servants under the employment of the state and local governments in Zamfara began receiving their leave grants.

According to him, the leave grants being paid as Ramadan bonuses are a welfare package given to all civil servants to mitigate the country’s current economic conditions.

The statement emphasised that Mr Lawal’s administration has been worker-friendly. “Upon assumption of office, Governor Lawal settled outstanding salaries owed by the previous government, paid the backlog of gratuities, and approved a 13th-month salary for the state’s workers

“Due to the country’s current economic circumstances, Governor Lawal has decided to show gratitude for the hard work and commitment of the civil servants and political appointees. As a kind gesture, he has approved the payment of leave grants to all workers.

“The governor has always been committed to civil servants’ welfare, ensuring they receive their salaries and bonuses on time. The payment of the leave grants is just another example of the governor’s concern for the well-being of the people of Zamfara State.

“The government has already disbursed payments for leave grants to state and local government workers and pensioners. Additionally, political appointees received a bonus to assist them during the holy month of Ramadan.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

