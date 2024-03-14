The Jigawa State Government has set aside N2.83 billion for a special Ramadan Iftar (breaking of fast) feeding programme which is intended to provide meals for poor and vulnerable persons in the state.

According to a statement by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Sagir Musa, the programme will be implemented through 609 feeding centres, with a focus on providing three different food items to 182,700 poor and vulnerable people daily.

Additionally, there will be dedicated feeding centres to be established at each of the state’s ten tertiary institutions.

The statement pointed out that the feeding programme would be implemented for three weeks and that approximately 3.8 million vulnerable persons would benefit from it throughout the Ramadan period.

The commissioner stated that the decisions were taken during the Jigawa State Executive Council meeting held on Wednesday, adding that the steps were taken with the utmost aim to alleviate the hardship caused by the rising cost of food in the country.

Apart from approving a budget of N2.83 billion for the special feeding, the State Executive Council also allocated N1.125 billion for emergency procurement of additional rice and spaghetti to ensure adequate food supply across the state.

