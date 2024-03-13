The Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, on Wednesday, received two indigenes of the state who emerged as grand prize winners of the Huawei ICT Innovation Competition in China.

Ahmad Abdullahi and Adam Isa Adam, who hail from Babura and Roni Local Government Areas respectively of the state, are currently 500 level Computer Engineering students at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

They were part of a 3-member team that represented Nigeria and emerged as the overall global winner in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Competition in China (with a focus on machine learning).

Ahmad Abdullahi in particular, made three exceptional inventions: built a flood detection robot, a cancer detection machine as well as a guiding goggle that can guide a blind person to navigate the road as well as convert text into spoken words.

