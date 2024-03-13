As part of Olam Agri’s engagements and conversations, a delegation led by Anil Nair, the Country Head and Managing Director of Olam Agri in Nigeria, recently paid a courtesy call on the Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, in Abuja.

Discussions during the visit centred around Olam Agri leveraging its three decades of experience and expertise in Nigeria across food and agricultural value chains in order to accentuate and sustainably advance Nigeria’s food security initiatives.

Olam Agri reiterated its intent to continue to collaborate and cooperate with the Federal Government of Nigeria to ensure food security and sustainability.

Other members of the delegation were Ade Adefeko, Director Corporate and Regulatory Affairs, Olam Agri and Dr Umaru Ismail, Chief Agronomist at Olam Agri’s Rice Farm.

