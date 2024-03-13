Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has been honoured for his exceptional dedication to fostering peace and unity among the diverse people of the state.

At the sixth Annual Inter-faith Peace Conference held in Kaduna, the Governor was honoured with an award of excellence as a “Beacon of Interfaith Peace and Unity” by the Interfaith Dialogue Forum for his outstanding efforts in promoting harmony within the pluralist state.

Speaking at the event, Mr Sani delivered a passionate call to action, highlighting the urgent need to revamp Nigeria’s security architecture to meet global standards.

The governor emphasised the imperative of decentralising security operations and championed the establishment of state police. He asserted that each state governor should wield effective control over his state’s security.

Additionally, he called for the development of common strategies and operational plans within the six geo-political zones to combat insecurity, underscoring the importance of establishing command and control centres to coordinate joint efforts against various criminal elements, including terrorists, bandits and kidnappers.

In addressing the challenges of poverty and insecurity, the governor emphasised the need for state governors to collaborate in areas such as infrastructure development, agriculture and poverty alleviation.

Speakers at the Annual Inter-faith Peace Conference underscored the importance of religious leaders working together with policymakers and lauded Mr Sani’s commitment to fostering peaceful coexistence and religious harmony in Kaduna State.

