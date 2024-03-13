What does over/under mean in betting?

Online betting sites sometimes contain a lot of jargon, and it is not obvious what it all means. For example, what is an over/under betting market and how does this work out in practice? Read everything you need to know about what over/under means in sports betting.

What is over/under?

Over/under betting markets can be used in any sport with numbers involved-so most of them!

The market gives sports fans another top way to bet on a match without simply picking out the winner. Over/under markets can therefore add more excitement and are an opportunity to profit.

In football and many other sports where over/under markets are available on betting sites, the crucial number is not a whole one-for example, over 2.5goals.This might sound odd, as half a goal cannot be scored. However, it actually meansthebeteitherwinsorloses,withnodraw.

Sports where over/under markets are offered

Many sports have over/under markets available, including in their betting options, such as:

Football-goals, corners and cards, as well as many others

Tennis-games completed in the match in total

Rugby union and rugby league – total points and team points

Basketball – total points, player points and others

Baseball – combined runs

NFL – total points, team points and more

Boxing/MMA-rounds the fight will last

Cricket – combined runs, player runs/player wickets

Darts – legs, plus specials such as the number of 180s thrown

There are lots of different options when it comes to over/under bets, sometimes known as total.

How over/under goals markets work in football

As mentioned above, betting sites have over/under markets for a lot of sports. But football is probably the main one, with over/under markets for corners and cards, as well as for goals.

This is easier than it sounds, but initially, over/under does not seem to make sense for goals. After all, how can half a goal be scored in a game? But this is the wrong way to look at this market.

Over 2.5 goals, for example, simply means that three or more goals will be scored in the game. On the flipside, betting on under 2.5goals means backing there to be two goals scored at most.

Let’s say Arsenal are playing Liverpool in a Premier League game. Both of these sides are in great form going into the match and have been free-scoring of late. Liverpool are also dealing with an injury crisis, so many fans will expect it will be hard for them to keep a clean sheet.

Betting on over2.5goals would, therefore, seem to be a sensible selection ahead of the match. This means that as long as three or more goals are scored, a bet on over 2.5 goals would win. Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool would be an example of a score line where an over2.5goals bet lands.

Among the benefits of backing over/under 2.5 goals bets is that there is no need to guess the result. It does not matter which team is celebrating at the end of the match, just the number of goals that have been scored prior to the full-time whistle being blown by the referee in charge.

Note: When betting on the over/under goals markets in football, keep in mind that they will only take into account the main 90-minute period of play. Should a cup match go into extra-time, any goals that are scored within that additional period will not count towards over/under bets made.

What to Research When Betting over/under in Football

Some sports fans always bet with their gut or follow their instinct, but it is more likely to enjoy success if a little research is carried out. This is also the case when betting the over/under.

Teamnews should always be the first port of call. If a team is missing their star striker as a result of an injury or a suspension, this will impact how dangerous they are in front of goal.

But when teams are without some of their key defenders, this could be a sign they will be vulnerable to conceding more goals than usual. Always keep an eye on injury updates.

The form book can also tell people a lot about whether over or under goals bets will land. Some teams typically score a lot more goals than others, while some are known for tighter matches.

Even a quick look at the league table can help to identify these teams in each department. For over goals bets, teams that have scored and conceded a lot are good ones to watch out for.

Recent results should also be assessed as part of research when betting over/under in football. Often, a new manager will concentrate on fixing a team’s defence when they first take charge.This sometimes results in a string of low-scoring matches while the tactical fixes take hold. A team that has been involved in a few low-scoring games in a row is a prime pick for under bets.

Research can pay dividends in some of the other over/under markets offered, such as cards. Certainfixturesareknownforhavingmorecards shown than others. For example, a local derby that is particularly passionate, though this will be reflected in the odds that are being offered.

