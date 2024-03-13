In what he describes as a sign of appreciation, talented Nigerian singer-songwriter Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has released a brand-new extended play (EP) titled “TZA (Thankz A Lot).”

According to the singer, who is also the founder and CEO of Flyboy Inc., a music record label in Nigeria, the four-track EP serves as a message of appreciation to his fans all over the world who have continued to listen to his music and support him all through his ten-year music career. Announcing its release via an Instagram post, the singer wrote:

“I am incredibly grateful for the love and support I have received from my fans throughout my career. ‘Thankz A Lot’ is my way of expressing my appreciation and giving back to them for their unwavering support.”

This has drawn reactions from the singer’s fans and colleagues who shared in his celebration of a milestone achieved, especially as he recently shared a picture of his wife and one of their children. Kizz Daniel’s wife and marital status had been kept from the public until recently, during a conversation with fans, when he disclosed that his wife wakes up by 4:30 am to make breakfast for him.

In this new project, which rolled out seamlessly, the singer once again brings his exquisite musical dexterity into play as he imports two of his earlier released hit singles, “Twe Twe” and “Too Busy to Be Bae,” into the new project while including one of his highly anticipated brand-new song “Showa” alongside “Sooner,” another musical rendition to constitute the compilation devoid of any guest appearances.

He is widely known for his chart-topping releases and extraordinary songwriting ability, which often resonates with his audience and puts him ahead of his contemporaries in the Nigerian music industry and Africa as a whole. His new project presents itself as evidence of this claim, given the depth to which music lovers have expressed love and acceptance for the new sounds.

Recall that just a few weeks ago, the singer peaked in Apple Music’s chart for Top 100 Nigerian songs following the remix of the song “Twe Twe” featuring Davido. But that was not the first time the singer was clinching the number one spot on Apple Music Nigeria.

His earlier releases, such as “Buga (Lo Lo Lo)” featuring Tekno (2022), “Rich Till I Die (RTID),” taken off his Maverick album released in 2023, and “Gwagwalada” (2023), among others, had also reportedly attained a similar feat. Just recently, the music video for Kizz Daniel and Davido’s “Twe Twe remix” reportedly hit over 8 million views on YouTube – another feat worth some applause.

He has been described as a serial hit maker by various news outlets given his ability to consistently capture the hearts of music lovers across the globe with every song release, making them very popular and setting new records.

Kizz Daniel debuted in 2014 with the release of the song “Woju,” which first brought him into the limelight. The singer then seized the opportunity to project his brand despite controversies surrounding his contract with G-Worldwide Entertainment, a record label he signed in 2013 but eventually left following a publicized contract dispute and court case, according to news sources.

