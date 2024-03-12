Access Bank PLC has consistently stood out in the ever-evolving world of African finance, setting the stage for innovation, growth, and sustainable progress. Amidst recent economic challenges, the Bank has shown resilience, ensuring operational continuity and upholding its commitment to driving positive change. We revisit the Bank’s impressive evolution by taking a look at seven times Access has led the way with laudable approaches:

● First Nigerian Bank in South Africa

In 2021, Access Bank made history by becoming the first Nigerian Bank to establish a presence in South Africa, expanding its global footprint and setting a precedent for Nigerian financial institutions on the international stage.

● Banking License in Hong Kong:

Access Bank secured a coveted banking license in Hong Kong in 2023, demonstrating its global ambitions and marking a significant milestone in becoming an international financial player.

● Innovative Youth Banking Products:

Access Bank has consistently been at the forefront of introducing innovative banking products targeting the youth demographic. From specialised savings accounts like the Early Savers Account launched in 2011 to educational finance solutions with Dreamville launched in 2019, the Bank has set a precedent in catering to the unique financial needs of younger customers, surpassing traditional approaches taken by other financial institutions.

● Nigeria’s First Green Bond Issuance:

Access Bank took a pioneering role in sustainability by issuing Nigeria’s first-ever green bond in 2019. This showed its dedication to environmental responsibility and positioned the Bank as a leader in sustainable finance.

● Access Payday Loan:

Access Bank revolutionised personal banking by introducing Access PayDay Loan in 2018, a first-of-its-kind short-term loan product. This initiative allows customers to access funds based on their monthly salary, providing quick and convenient financial solutions to meet immediate needs before payday. The innovation has since become a benchmark for similar loan products.

● Launch of the “W” Initiative:

Addressing women’s unique financial needs, Access Bank launched the “W” Initiative in July 2014, a comprehensive program to empower women economically. This multifaceted initiative includes tailored financial products, capacity-building programs, maternal health services, and networking opportunities. It is aimed at helping to build a bigger, stronger, and more sustainable society where women grow.

● Access Bank Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Ton:

To support and empower women entrepreneurs, Access Bank initiated the Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Ton. This competition, which started in 2019, provides female business owners a platform to showcase their innovative ideas and access funding. This first-of-its-kind initiative emphasises Access Bank’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and supporting women in business, setting a benchmark for corporate-sponsored initiatives in the financial sector.

Access Bank has continuously spearheaded progress in the African financial landscape through its innovative initiatives, strategic foresight, and unwavering commitment to sustainability. Thirty-six years after its inception, the Bank remains a driving force, putting Africa on the right side of global conversations.

