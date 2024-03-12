Best Betting Sites in Nigeria

Online sports betting is a big hit in Nigeria, especially among the tech-savvy young bettors. It has caused an increase in the number of online betting sites. There are betting sites for any sport you can imagine these days, so it’s not just football betting anymore. But, the great variety also causes choosing the right betting site a bit difficult, just like in the UK.

Luckily, our guide is there to help. If you want to learn more about the best betting sites in Nigeria, but don’t know where to start, continue reading below.

Our Top Nigerian Betting Sites Reviewed

What does a betting site need to appear on our list? All of the best betting sites for Nigerian bettors are right here on this page, and they’re not ranked by chance. We analyze each strictly and leave no stones unturned in our reviews to make things easier for you when you make a pick.

🥇 22Bet

If there’s one sportsbook that’s popular all over the world – not just Nigeria – it’s 22Bet. Founded in 2018, the bookie didn’t lose a lot of time introducing itself to the world. A Curacao-licensed betting site, it operates on the Nigerian market as well. Not just operates, but is one of the most popular betting platforms. 22Bet built its reputation as a stellar sportsbook with great odds and variety of markets, not to mention the generous bonuses and promotions.

On top of that, it knows how to get close to Nigerian bettors. One of its ambassadors is African football icon Emmanuel Adebayor in addition to Kevin Kuranyi and Esports team 9INE. 22Bet offers a great betting experience across a range of sports as well as generous offers and free bets that are hard to refuse.

Bonuses and Promotions

As one of the best betting sites in the African country, 22Bet must have exciting promotions. New players will enjoy a welcome bonus that looks even better than other sports betting sites in Naija. And that’s just for starters. Continue to deposit and bet at the site and you get reloads, cashbacks, and other promotions that will give you plenty of juice to bet on the top markets.

Of course, before you claim any bonus, you should read the terms. 22Bet’s offers are typically fair, but check the T&Cs just to be on the safe side. As you become a regular at the website, you’ll also have a chance to join the VIP club. Exclusive offers await you in the VIP lobby in addition to perks you simply can’t ignore and the occasional boosted free bet.

Markets and Odds

22Bet offers betting on all the sports you can imagine. It’s big on football as expected. Every time the Africa Cup of Nations comes, you’ll see those football markets displayed on the front page. However, it also pays attention to other sports too. NBA betting is in the focus for the younger Nigerian bettors. Tennis betting, cricket, and even Esports betting are all available. More importantly, 22Bet realizes the importance of Esports in African countries, partnering up with 9INE to appeal to the upcoming generation of bettors.

Overall, there’s nothing missing from the list of sports. You even have non-sport events to bet on like politics or Academy Awards. The markets include both fixed and live betting, so everything’s properly covered.

When it comes to the odds, it’s safe to say the numbers are close to industry-leading. 22Bet is a major bookmaker on the crowded market, and has a few years of experience on its back. It may not be able to compared with William Hill in the UK and Europe, but its odds are perfectly satisfying and in line with other popular UK betting sites.

Mobile Availability

22Bet leaves nothing to chance when it comes to mobile sports betting. It has a wide range of betting markets via its app, mirroring the experience on the website. You can also bet from the mobile site if you prefer it that way. It may not be as pretty to look at as the betting app, but it does the job well. Betting on sports such as football is easy on the go, with included live streaming for registered users.

While there’s no special free bet or bonus for using the mobile app, the best betting site in Nigeria has everything else. From live streams and in-play betting to the bet builder feature, boosted odds, and a cool sign up offer, you’ll miss nothing on the go.

Payment Methods

Making a deposit or a withdrawal at 22Bet is too easy. Even beginners shouldn’t have trouble completing it or placing a bet. The betting site providers a detailed guide on how to fund your account. It also accepts only trusted payment methods, including cards, e-wallets, and even cryptocurrencies. You can see all the options for your country on sign up. Keep in mind that availability can vary.

But, what’s evident is that all the transactions are safe to make. You can fund your account and cash out with relative ease and without any fees. The withdrawal times are fast after approval (which takes up to 48 hours), so you should have your winnings ready pretty soon.

🥈 Betbonanza

Launched in 2019, betBonanza didn’t take long to introduce itself to Nigerian bettors. It did that by offering huge welcome bonus offers as well as enticing bonuses and promotions that bettors loved. A few years later, the sports betting site does a great job offering top-rated bonus offers while impressing everyone with a wide range of markets and odds. The sports betting/casino hybrid is licensed by the Nigerian lottery board, so you don’t have to worry about anything on the legal front.

Built specifically for the African – and Nigerian – online betting market, betBonanza has grown into a fan-favorite. It offers betting on classic sports, virtuals, numbers betting, and has free bet offers for many popular events. betBonanza comes with an excellent range of fixed and in-play betting markets, with up to hundreds events per day and thousands every month.

Bonuses and Promotions

Register at betBonanza to get a massive welcome bonus on your initial deposits. This offer is for new customers only. The sign up offer is there to make your adaptation easier. It’s a great way to start your journey at one of the top betting sites in the country. T Cs apply for this offer, so it’s not free money you’re getting. Before you click the claim button, though, read the terms and conditions to ensure you don’t miss anything regarding the rules.

You also have a fair portion in free bets you can get, and other types of bonuses and promotions. It’s one of the most rewarding online betting sites. Some of the bonuses include boosted odds on specific football matches and other popular events. With all that extra cash, you’ll be betting at the max with some of the best betting markets in Nigeria.

Markets and Odds

There’s a great number of sports markets available at betBonanza. We’re not just talking football – the bookie has more than that. You can put your money on basketball, cricket, tennis, Formula 1, Esports, and even politics. It’s one of the most stacked online betting sites in Nigeria, and that’s why it deserves your attention. The featured markets are available on the front page – it is mostly football bets with boosted odds and live matches you can instantly jump in. It’s a shame there’s no live streaming, but we’re hoping that the bookie adds this feature soon.

The odds are pretty decent for a bookie launched just a few years ago. That’s especially true for football options. Make sure not to miss out on the boosted odds on football betting markets week in and week out. betBonanza is the best betting site for such offers, so if you like free bets, you’ll love what it has to offer.

As for odds in other markets such as live betting or Esports, we can safely say they’re decent. It would be unfair for betBonanza to be put on the level of major bookies such as bet365, but the odds are still pretty decent. In addition to this, you can use the bet builder to craft a special slip and possibly get a boost on it. With a number of promotions for accumulators, it’s worth keeping an eye on the promo lobby.

Mobile Availability

betBonanza doesn’t have a mobile app. It is a mobile-optimized website, though, so you can easily start betting on the go without downloading anything. This is a true blessing for the bettors that aren’t technically gifted or want to install third-party apps on their devices.

The mobile-optimized website works just fine, and is available on any device with a browser and stable Internet connection. Simply enter the website address, log in with your credentials, and start betting on the go.

Payment Methods

betBonanza accepts a wide range of payment methods that are Nigeria-friendly. When you sign up, you can take a look at the full list. You can choose between bank transfers, cards, and e-wallets. The list includes Visa/Mastercard, Verve, Paystack, and Squad among others. All the options are available for deposits and withdrawals. Transactions are instant and fee-free, and your data is safe thanks to the valid SSL certificate.

🥉 Betway

Betway is one of the major betting sites in the UK and around the world. It’s big in Africa too, especially in Nigeria where it’s one of the top bookies. The sportsbook made its name known with a wide range of bonuses and promotions and some of the leading betting odds on football. It covers other sports too, including Esports, cricket, basketball, betting, and even non-sporting events such as politics.

The popular betting site was established in 2006. It operates fully legally on the Nigerian online betting market, having the necessary licenses by Lagos state. It’s very easy to navigate on any device, has betting offers you can’t refuse, and up to thousands of markets – fixed and live betting – that make it a clear favorite on the Nigerian betting market.

Bonuses and Promotions

All casino sites have a welcome bonus, and Betway isn’t any different. Available to new customers only, the Nigerian welcome offer allows you to start your betting journey at an advantage. It’s easy to get it – just join and make your first deposit to receive your free bet. Most betting sites are interested in offering free bets to their customers, and with the Betway free bet, you have a great chance to start your journey with a great extra. Of course, you can also cash out, but not until you complete the wagering requirements.

Besides the welcome offer, the bookie comes packed with excellent bonuses and promotions. You can bet on many markets with the extra cash, and cash out if you stick to the rules. These are the bonuses worth getting, so make sure to check out all the offers after sign up, and claim a free bet you find exciting.

Markets and Odds

Betway is the leading betting operator in the UK and Nigeria. Or top three at least. The bookie allows betting on all the major sports such as football, tennis, basketball, and Esports, including the largest tournaments and promotions and some lesser-known sports as well. To bet on your favorites, you can simply click on the odds you find competitive and have a go at it.

You’ll find it easy to bet on football or get to the action available on tennis or basketball matches. Betway offers both fixed odds and live betting. It even has live streaming on selected matches, although only to registered members. To use the bookie, you can sign up via desktop or use the mobile app. It doesn’t have to be the mobile app – a mobile-optimized website is available to Nigerian bettors too.

The odds are among the industry leading, especially on sports such as football. If you check the odds on Esports you’ll also find them satisfying. Betway’s betting odds on tennis, basketball, and other sports are also decent, and particularly strong in live betting markets.

Mobile Availability

Betway is one of the world’s strongest sports betting sites, and as such, it has a strong mobile presence. The Betway app is among the best in the industry. It allows you to bet on your favorite sports, with nothing missing in terms of markets. What’s more, you can even save up favorites and bet on them with ease the next time you log in.

You can bet on football, basketball, Esports, and everything else the betting site has in its library. Unfortunately, you don’t get a special welcome offer as a mobile bettor. But, you can still use all of the features including the bet builder and get the top free bets and bonus offers. The app can be installed on Android, iOS, and even Huawei’s home-brewed OS.

Payment Methods

As a major sports betting site, Betway accepts a wide range of top payment methods. By top, we mean safe and trusted payment options, ranging from bank transfer to e-wallets and prepaid vouchers. Many of them are Nigerian-friendly and very easy to use. The bookie also accepts NGN, so you can avoid pesky currency transaction fees. Deposits are instant just like withdrawals. However, the latter are only issued after a mandatory waiting time of up to 48 hours.

🔥 1xBet

1xBet is one of the largest sports betting sites in the world. It has a strong presence in Africa too, especially in Nigeria. Launched in 2007, it has plenty of experience in betting, and knows perfectly well what bettors want and need. The bookie offers betting on everything from football and tennis to basketball, horse racing, cricket, and more. These are the best and most popular options to put your money on, although you can bet on many more options after you sign up.

As one of the best betting sites in Nigeria, you also get plenty of free bets. 1xBet is the most rewarding sports betting site on the market, with cool free bets for the biggest sports events. Of course, there’s a great welcome offer as well, so you’ll be drawn to the bookie regardless what sports you’re a fan of.

Bonuses and Promotions

1xBet is one of the most generous betting sites around. New players are treated to a decent welcome offer, and there’s plenty more where that came from. It’s the new player bonus that draws most Nigerian bettors in, allowing you to rake in extra cash to start betting with the bookie. That’s just the beginning. Bookmark the promo page and you’ll come across many other betting offers such as 20 in free bets and more that will improve your betting experience at the site.

Budget-oriented bettors can choose from a large number of bonuses for small and large deposits. Once the welcome bonus is out of the way, you can enjoy many other bonuses and promotions such as 30 in free bets, or a special free bet bonus for the most popular sports event. Betting sites are rarely as generous as 1xBet, so it would be a shame to miss out on the promotions. Don’t hesitate to pull the trigger on any offer after reading the fine print.

Markets and Odds

There’s an almost endless number of betting markets at 1xBet. As one of the largest and most popular sportsbooks in Nigeria, 1xBet comes packed with betting markets on all kinds of sports. Football is in the focus since the betting site is a sponsor of several major teams (PSG, Barcelona, Lille, and more). Besides football, the bookie offers betting on cricket, Esports, basketball, tennis, volleyball, handballs, and even non-sports betting events such as politics and award shows.

One of the things that sets 1xBet apart from other sports betting sites in Nigeria is the user-friendly interface. It’s easier than ever to place your bets on the top events by simply clicking on the odds. The bet builder feature will kick in and allow you to put your money on the top options. In order for the system to display the potential returns, all you need to do is place a bet. As soon as you enter your stake on pregame or live betting markets, you’ll get a potential return.

The odds are among the best you’ll find in Nigeria. 1xbet sits on the same level as many other major bookies such as Betway or 22Bet. You’ll benefit from top football odds, especially when derbies in the top European leagues and competitions kick in. Boosted odds are available on many matches, and with an offer such as a 10 free bet or a similar offer, you’ll squeeze out even better odds from your favorite sports markets.

Mobile Availability

1xBet’s mobile app is available on Android and iOS devices. You can download the apps directly from the website. There are guides for both systems describing in detail what you need to do to install them on your mobile phone or tablet. Install the app on your phones and you’ll be able to bet on the go easily with all those markets under your fingertips.

Payment Methods

Depositing at 1xBet is straightforward. All transactions are instant, and so are withdrawals if you use e-wallets or crypto. Nigerian bettors can use over 40 different payment methods, ranging from bank transfer and cards to e-wallets and even cryptocurrencies. Choosing e-wallets or crypto is your best choice, since these transactions are fee-free and instant.

Keep in mind that withdrawal times vary depending on the payment option you’ve chosen. Also, you should be aware that the bookie has a withdrawal request processing time of 0-48 hours which is mandatory and adds to the withdrawal time. The same things happens with the KYC check. Complete it after sign up and you’ll avoid any withdrawal delays.

✅ Betwinner

Betwinner is – hands-down – one of the best betting sites for Nigerian bettors. It’s been so for years. The bookie was launched in 2018, mainly focusing on the European betting market. But, it has quickly spread to other regions including Africa, where it found great support from Nigerian bettors. The bookie impresses with its selection of sports markets and betting odds, as well as top bonuses and promotions.

In our Betwinner review, we’ll cover all the specifics of one of the most popular bookies in Nigeria.

Bonuses and Promotions

One of the reasons why Nigerian bettors love Betwinner so much are the bonuses and promotions. New bettors can look forward to a great welcome offer. A free bet or two will be available on the top matches, and you can get boosted odds on many major football events. Of course, no bonus means free money at Betwinner or any other sportsbook for that matter. Before you claim a bonus, you should take a look at the terms and conditions, as T & C apply for all the offers.

Make sure to check the promotions page frequently, as there will be exclusive bonuses from time to time. And keep an eye on the promo code store – this is where you find the codes to unlock the best offers such as 20 in free bets and many others.

Markets and Odds

There’s no sport missing in Betwinner’s lobby. With over 50 different sports to bet on, it’s safe to say the sports betting site is stacked. It’s one of the betting sites with the largest variety of sports, including, but not limited to, football, tennis, cricket, horse racing, motor sports racing, and more. There’s even Esports which Nigerian bettors love, and some non-sporting events too.

The number of markets is just as impressive. Betwinner allows you to bet on match winners, outrights, handicaps, prop bets, goal betting lines, and more. The markets involve both fixed and in-play betting. The live betting platform is especially top-notch, giving players an overview of all the available markets. Live streaming is also available on selected matches and to registered users only. You can put your money on the biggest football or tennis live betting events. For the matches there are no live streaming on, you have a detailed stats page with all the information you need.

Finally, the odds are among the industry-leading, especially on football. Betwinner’s tennis and Esports odds are more than decent as well, so we can say there’s plenty of value if you choose it for your betting escapades.

Mobile Availability

The Betwinner app is available on both Android and iOS devices. Both apps are available directly on the website. They offer the ultimate betting experience on the go, with all the markets and the same odds, and an even simpler (and faster) user interface. If you don’t want to install apps on your mobile devices, you can access the mobile betting version of the website. As a leading betting site in Nigeria, you can rest assured that it works great via mobile browsers and is just as easy to use as the desktop platform.

Payment Methods

With over 30 payment methods available to Nigerian bettors, Betwinner’s payment option variety is second to none. You can use cards, e-wallets, prepaid vouchers, and even cryptocurrencies to make deposits and withdrawals. For more information on the limits and transaction times, you can talk to the customer service. If you want fast and anonymous transactions, you’ll go with cryptocurrencies.

✅ Melbet

Melbet is a betting site launched in 2012. It over a decade on the betting market, it expanded its reach across all continents, including Africa. It’s legally allowed to operate in Nigeria, and it’s one of the most popular betting sites in the country. Melbet stellar status was earned – not given. The sportsbook has an excellent range of sports betting markets and odds, exciting promotions for new and seasoned bettors, and more of that wrapped in a nice package.

The betting site grew increasingly more popular in recent years. That’s thanks to the introduction of entertaining bonus offers and free bet bonuses that every bettor hopes for. Melbet is all about improve the services it offers. The bookie is constantly looking for new and unique ways to keep its customers happy. It also partners with leading sports and Esports clubs all over the world, with current partnerships including brands such as FC Barcelona, La Liga, Juventus, and Esports team ATOX.

Bonuses and Promotions

One of the key factors that put Melbet on the list of the best betting sites in Nigeria are the bonuses and promotions. When you join a betting site, you usually get a welcome offer, and Melbet is no different. It’s a rewarding sportsbook where new players are welcome. You will get a cool free bet to start with and a welcome bonus up to a certain amount, after which you can expect even more.

The bonus fun at Melbet never stops. This is one of the most rewarding bookies on the market, so you’ll earn plenty of extras as a newcomer and a standard bettor. Online betting sites in Nigeria are rarely more rewarding than this, so you should throw a look at the promo section. Keep an eye out on any boosters and Melbet bonus codes – they may be worth it.

Markets and Odds

Check the list of available sports on the left side of the website and you’ll see why Melbet is regularly added to best betting sites list. The sportsbook leaves no room for imagination when it comes to its sports choices. Like always, football is the most popular sport and it features heavily on the front page. However, you can also bet on anything else you can think of, including the likes of basketball, tennis, Esports, horse racing, motor sports, handball, volleyball, politics, TV shows, and much more.

The number of markets is as wide as it gets. In order for the bookie to list them all, it has a perfect indexing system that allows it to be as precise as it gets when it comes to market display. The central part of the website is where all the featured markets are. The betting site also lists the markets you choose in the center, with the bet slip on the right side. Both fixed and live betting markets are available at Melbet, and many of them carry valuable odds.

Melbet has a reputation as one of the better betting sites for football. We can agree with that assessment. Its football betting odds are right in line with many major sports betting sites, or even better in some cases. The popular sportsbook also offers a number of enhancements on the biggest matches in the form of free bets and boosted odds.

Mobile Availability

The Melbet app offers the ultimate sports betting experience on the go. You’ll find the mobile Android and iOS apps when you scroll down to the bottom of the website. There’s even a Windows app that allows you to bet on all your favorite sports in a compact package on your desktop.

All the apps can be installed straight from the website. It’s easy to do so thanks to the helpful guides. If you’re someone who prefers to use apps to the desktop website, you should give them a try. A mobile website version is the alternative, and can also be found on the bottom of the site.

Payment Methods

Melbet accepts a variety of payment methods. Nigerian bettors can choose over 40 of them, including fiat money and cryptocurrencies. That’s especially important and makes the sports betting site appealing to all types of betting fans. Some of the options include cards, e-wallets, prepaid vouchers, mobile payment options, and cryptocurrencies. You can check the full list on the website. It’s also important to mention that deposits are as low as $1, with no transaction fees or unnecessary processing request delays.

✅ Cloudbet

Cloudbet proudly calls itself the best crypto betting site on the market. Established in 2013, the bookie had a lot of time to grow and learn what players want and need. It is licensed by the government of Curacao and owned by Halcyon Super Holdings B.V. In the past few years, Cloudbet earned its spot among the best betting sites in Nigeria, primarily because of the crypto transactions and the free bets offers in the promo section.

With Cloudbet, you’re looking at a range of sports to bet on, with fixed and live betting markets available. The sportsbook works perfectly on desktop and mobile, available via a native app or the mobile version of the betting site.

Bonuses and Promotions

As a new player at Cloudbet, you’re entitled to a welcome bonus. That’s not the only extra you can offer at the popular betting site. As a betting site focused on crypto transactions, it offers a wide range of crypto promos that you shouldn’t miss. As many tech-savvy crypto bettors know, these promotions are much larger than their fiat money counterparts. Cloudbet is one of the most generous sports betting sites around.

Before you claim any bonus, you should always take a look at the bonus terms. Check the wagering, the period you have to complete it, and see which markets it’s eligible on. A bonus is never free money, so keep in mind that you must oblige to the rules to claim your winnings.

Don’t forget to check out the marketplace while you’re browsing Cloudbet. Regulars will collect points for every bet they make, and they can later spend that money on exclusive bonuses and deals that will amplify your experience.

Markets and Odds

With more than 30 sports to bet on and over 300 bet types – both fixed and in play betting – Cloudbet has an almost unbeatable range of sports and markets. You can bet on everything you can think of. That includes football, tennis, basketball, handball, volleyball, American football, and more. The bookie has a nicely organized platform where everything’s easy to find. That’s logical since there are so many markets to choose from, and the platform’s superb user interface is available across all devices, including desktop and mobile.

The full list of sports is available on the left side of the screen, with the featured markets in the center. You’ll find the most popular betting markets and competitions right on top of the hamburger menu. This is where you can easily access popular betting options such as the Super Bowl, World Cup matches, NBA Finals betting, or whatever’s popular when you join the site.

The most popular markets you’ll find displayed in the central part of the website include 1×2 betting, outrights, goal betting, handicaps, point spreads, and more. Nigerian bettors can look forward to a variety of live betting markets too. Prop bets offer great value, and you can bet that the odds are top-notch too.

While they aren’t industry-leading, Cloudbet’s odds are among the top on the market. That goes for football and in play betting, as well as tennis, and American football. You’ll find odds of value on most of the available markets, and with boosted odds in the mix, you can expect on more than decent returns.

Mobile Availability

The Cloudbet app is available for both Android and iOS devices. You can install it directly from the website. If you don’t want to install third-party apps on your smartphone, you can easily access the mobile website. Simply enter the website address in your mobile browser and it’ll instantly transfer you to the mobile version which adapts to any screen size.

You only need a stable Internet connection to browse the website and bet on the markets you like.

Payment Methods

Cloudbet is primarily a cryptocurrency sportsbook. It accepts the major cryptocurrencies as well as a few minor, yet popular coins. The total number is well over a dozen, with support for new coins added monthly. The betting site also accepts fiat money payment options, although to be fair, they’re much slower when it comes to withdrawals and not anonymous like crypto.

Keep in mind that all payment methods have different limits and transaction times. The sportsbook doesn’t charge any fees for deposits or withdrawals.

✅ Wazobet

Wazobet is a sports betting site launched in 2020 that’s fully dedicated to the Nigerian betting market. Its HQ is in the country and it has a valid Curacao license that makes it fully legit. It has earned its spot among the best betting sites in the country in the past few years with competitive odds, a range of markets, and top free bets and bonus offers.

More importantly, Wazobet is easy to navigate on any device. Be it your PC, laptop, or mobile phone, you can rest assured you’ll get the same experience and bonus offers. It’s often called the best betting site for Bitcoin deposits, although there’s much more to it than just that.

Bonuses and Promotions

If you’re looking at top bonuses and promotions, Wazobet is an excellent pick. It’s one of the relatively young betting sites on the market, so it aims to please new and seasoned bettors. Join the betting site for a handsome welcome bonus, then continue betting and making deposits to claim even better offers. Of course, the sign up bonus is for new customers only, but you can later earn more top offers as you continue to deposit and bet.

There’s definitely something for everyone in store. Free bets are the sportsbook’s specialty, and they come in many shapes and sizes. There are also boosters that enhance your betting experience on the top sports events, so it’s fair to say it’s one of the best betting sites for bonus offers.

Markets and Odds

When it comes to fixed and in play betting markets, Wazobet makes no compromises. It covers all the sports you can think of. As a leading operator on the Nigerian betting market, Wazobet is fully focused on the most popular sport – football. It stands shoulder to shoulder with major online betting sites when it comes to market variety, although falls a bit short in terms of football odds.

Bettors can also choose to put their money on basketball, horse racing, cricket, tennis, and Esports. These are the leading sports betting markets in the industry, and the bookie offers hundreds of markets on them all. Get a bonus or free bet and you’ll be able to bet on these markets and many others without breaking the bank.

As mentioned earlier, the odds don’t hit the heights of more experienced sportsbooks. But, they’re still decent in most markets, and more than that when it comes to Esports. Some of the betting markets in this category and football may get special offers and boosters, so keep an eye on the promotions page. In short, Wazobet is a bookie that offers decent value across most of its sports betting markets.

Mobile Availability

As of today, Wazobet doesn’t have a native mobile app. But, that shouldn’t concern you. There is a mobile website and you don’t need to get a third-party app to bet on the go. It offers the same sports betting experience by sporting an identical layout and design as the desktop website. Unfortunately, you don’t get a bonus up to a certain amount to bet via the app. But, everything else remains the same, and it is a bug-free sports betting experience on the go.

The mobile website runs on any Android and iOS browser. The only requirement is a stable Internet connection.

Payment Methods

Wazobet’s list of payment methods features several Nigeria-friendly options. It’s connected to many banks and also accepts credit/debit cards, e-wallets, and even cryptocurrencies. Making Bitcoin deposits and withdrawals at the betting site is completely anonymous and very easy to use. Additionally, withdrawals via the blockchain are instant, so you may want to give Bitcoin a try while betting at the site.

✅ CyberBet

When talking about the best betting sites – or better yet, betting exchanges in Nigeria – CyberBet’s name stands out from the crowd. And not just Africa – it’s one of the best sportsbooks in the UK too. The company was founded in 1998, and went live on the market in the CIS region a couple of years later.

Over the years, CyberBet went from a new betting site to one of the most valuable and rewarding betting sites. It’s often considered among the best betting sites for football, where many believe that it operates in line with what major betting sites such as Betway offer. In Nigeria, the sportsbook grew popular with a variety of betting offers and promotions as well as a compact app with thousands of markets on offer and industry-leading odds.

Bonuses and Promotions

Just like everywhere else, CyberBet has a welcome bonus for its new players. Join the website to unlock the offer which constantly changes. Depending on when you sign up, it might be a deposit bonus or a decent free bet. Whatever the case, you’ll be delighted to learn that CyberBet is a generous bookmaker, starting with a cool welcome offer.

To use the sign up offer or free bet, you will need to register. After sign up, you can expect more where that came from. The bookie’s promotions lobby is filled to the brim with cool offers and regular promotions, so it’s not rewarding for new customers only. The more you deposit and bet, the more rewarding CyberBet becomes. Some of the bonuses are exclusive offers for VIPs, offering a similar experience to the top UK betting sites.

Whether it’s a 10 free bet offer, a welcome offer, or any deposit bonus, you should always read the terms. No CyberBet bonus is free money, so reading the fine print is essential.

Markets and Odds

Most betting sites are close these days in terms of markets and odds. CyberBet stands with the best among them in both. It has a stacked portfolio of sports, with more than 30 on offer. These include football, basketball, tennis, Esports, F1, boxing, MMA/UFC, and more. In short, you can bet on anything you can think of, with some non-sporting events included as well.

You can bet on fixed and live betting markets. There’s even live streaming on selected matches to registered users. To use the in play betting platform to the fullest you will need to become a regular. These are the markets that are more suitable for seasoned bettors, but you’ll love the odds and the variety the live betting platform offers.

As a betting site/exchange, CyberBet’s odds are better than some of the bookies on this list. For some sports – such as football – you can expect great value in return. You also get solid odds on Esports matches which are highly popular in Nigeria, especially among younger bettors.

Mobile Availability

The CyberBet app is available on Android and iOS devices. It works perfectly on both, and comes with all the features including live streaming and the bet builder. As a premier betting site in Nigeria, CyberBet’s user-friendly platform works like a charm on all devices. You can also use the mobile version of the website if you don’t want third-party apps on their mobile phones.

In both cases, you won’t miss out on anything. Everything is right where it should be, and on top of that, you might even come across a special offer for mobile bettors from time to time.

Payment Methods

CyberBet accepts both fiat money and cryptocurrencies for payment methods. You can use credit and debit cards, banking options, e-wallets, prepaid vouchers, as well as the top cryptocurrencies. What’s more, the sportsbook even recommends their use thanks to the fast transaction times and the full anonimity.

To use cryptocurrencies for CyberBet deposits and withdrawals you will need to connect the betting site to your crypto wallet first. Keep in mind that you can’t buy crypto via the betting site. You will need to buy that from a reputable crypto exchange first, after which you can fund your account or withdraw money with Bitcoin and other coins.

✅ N1Bet

Established in 2021, N1Bet didn’t waste time to appeal to Nigerian bettors. It offers over 30 sports and nearly 200 betting markets, many of which are specifically crafted to the African market. The popular betting site also offers generous bonuses and promotions. From a welcome bonus to free bets and beyond, you’ll find many excellent promotions at this sportsbook.

The sportsbook is owned and operated by Dama N.V., a well-known gambling company that’s mostly known for its casinos. However, many of these gaming sites also have a sportsbook, which is essential if you want to be both a bettor and a casino enthusiast. A great thing about N1Bet is that it accepts fiat money and crypto payment methods, allowing you to fund your account with the best of both worlds.

Bonuses and Promotions

There’s no question that Nigerian bettors will love what N1Bet has in the promo store. There’s a rewarding welcome offer to start with you claim on sign up. And that’s not where the promotions stop. You can expect plenty of free bets and enhanced odds on the top football matches and sports events. Of course, none of the bonuses come for free. This is why it’s important to read the fine print. The T&Cs will tell you everything you need to know regarding the bonus rules. If you miss any, you won’t be able to complete the wagering and claim your winnings.

As a member of the loyalty club, there are perks and exclusive offers you don’t want to miss. In order to claim access, you will need to deposit and bet regularly. Only the most loyal players receive an invite, which can be useful in the long run.

Markets and Odds

When it comes to sports and betting markets, N1Bet doesn’t miss a beat. You have plenty of markets to put your money on, starting with the top football leagues. American football, tennis, cricket, basketball, and other sports are available as well. It’s one of the most diverse betting sites on the Nigerian market at the moment. Of course, N1Bet covers both fixed and in play betting markets. You can expect outrights, match betting, goal betting, totals, handicaps, point spreads, and more.

You can bet on all the markets with real money or use any of the available free bets. The number of markets is impressive, and so are the odds. That goes double for markets that are popular in Nigeria, including the likes of football and Esports. The latter is in the focus, with many of the top Esports matches featured on the front page.

The same goes for football. Top matches from the best European leagues are available on the front page, with Champions League and the Premier League up front. It’s a great idea to check out the live betting platform. There are some great odds in there, with an excellent live stats interface. There’s no live streaming, though. If you’re looking for such a feature, you better look elsewhere.

However, in terms of market variety and odds, N1Bet excels on both fronts.

Mobile Availability

N1Bet has a special native betting app for Nigerian bettors. It can be installed on both Android and iOS. You can install the app straight from the website. Due to regulatory obstacles and since it’s a betting app, you won’t find it in the Google Play or App store. Luckily, the installation is easy, and there’s a handy guide on the website that can help.

Bettors who prefer to play via mobile browsers can also access the website via their smartphones and tablets. In our experience, the mobile website works just as good as the app and the desktop website too. You won’t find any sports missing, and the whole suite of promotions are also on offer.

Payment Methods

You can fund your account or withdraw winnings from N1Bet with a wide range of fiat money and crypto payment methods. Bank transfer, cards, prepaid vouchers, e-wallets, and coins such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Etheruem, and Tether are all accepted. You can use any to claim the sign up offer or any other bonus or free bet.

Deposits are instant and fee-free. When it comes to withdrawals, you must wait for the sportsbook to approve the request, which usually takes up to 48 hours. After that, the process is completed automatically and instantly via most payment options.

How we Choose the Best Betting Sites in Nigeria

Choosing the best betting sites in Nigeria is no easy deal. There are several factors to consider – it’s not just about the license. When choosing a sportsbook, you also need to check for the variety of markets, the bonuses and promotions, as well as payment methods, mobile availability, and if the customer service is up to standards.

The Most Important Factors

• License: the license and the security features a sportsbook uses are of vital importance for your experience. You should only bet at licensed sportsbooks like the ones we already reviewed. They’re 100% legit and have proper licenses from leading governing bodies, as well as SSL encryption at a minimum to keep your data safe.

• Bonuses and promotions: since you’re already looking at a betting site to join, it’s best to choose one that’s jam-packed with bonuses and promotions. Make sure there’s a welcome bonus, free bets, and special offers such as boosted odds, or 20 in free bets. Of course, you should always read the terms of each promotion you plan on claiming, as sometimes, the terms are simply unfair. But, if you choose legit betting sites, you don’t have to worry about that.

• Betting market variety: sports and betting markets are the core of each betting site. You should always choose betting sites that feature the largest number of sports and betting markets. Make sure there are fixed and live betting markets too. Don’t compromise on this one – even if you only watch football, there are other sports markets to explore with great value. You should also take a look at the odds and compare them to other betting sites, then choose the one that suits your betting style and needs.

• Payment methods: the best betting sites in Nigeria will have a wide range of payment methods as well. It’s easy to just say you accept bank transfers and cards. But, when a betting site wants to appeal to players of all types and ages, it’s good to have a great variety of options.

• Customer service: when choosing a Nigerian betting site, the customer support service should be available 24/7. That should be a given in 2024 and beyond. Most of the top betting sites on this page are live all the time and accessible via email or live chat. Their customer support agents speak English and will be more than happy to help you with anything.

• Mobile availability: most sportsbooks nowadays are mobile-optimized and work on a range of devices. Many of them have apps for Android and iOS, and all of them have a mobile-optimized website. If you don’t want apps, bet on the go via the mobile site. If you don’t mind apps, you’re welcome to install them easily.

These are the factors we consider most important to rank a betting site on this page. There are other important stuff too like the user-friendliness of the platform, but some of those might be personal preferences that go against our honest reviews.

What to Bet on at the Best Betting Sites in Nigeria

When it comes to online betting sites, things in Nigeria have changed drastically in the past decade. Major new betting sites have entered it, providing Nigerian bettors with an ultimate and legit betting experience. More importantly, they brought more sports betting markets than ever. Top-rated Nigerian bookies allow you to bet on anything you can think of. Major or minor, they cover all sports almost equally.

Below you can see the sports that bettors prefer. They’re not ranked in order, although just like in the UK, football is on the top of the list.

Football

There’s no bigger sport around the world than football. No matter which part of the world you come from, football is incredibly popular there too. Africa is no exception. The continent lives for the Cup of Nations, and bettors are keeping a close eye on the top European football tournaments and competitions. Betting on all these football matches is easy as they are heavily featured on the front page of nearly any betting site you can register at.

Fixed betting is quite popular, but in play betting on football has dominated the market in the paste few years. Top-rated online betting sites offer dozens of these markets, usually pairing them with great odds. Betting on the next corner, goal, or card is incredibly exciting and transcends football betting of the past.

Of course, you also have prop bets and outrights, as well as other important markets. Each bookie is well-stocked on football betting markets, and it’s easy to pick yours. If the odds and bonuses/promotions are good too, it will be hard to reject the appeal.

As for the most popular football betting markets, they include:

• Premier League

• La Liga

• Serie A

• Bundesliga

• Ligue 1

• Champions League

• Africa Cup of Nations

• World Cup

• European Championship

• etc.

Basketball

Basketball is a very popular sports to bet on in Nigeria. That’s mostly because of the NBA’s massive popularity in Africa, as well as the establishment of BAL – the Basketball Africa League. This popular league is in its 4th season and was created by the NBA as a way to bring basketball closer to Africans.

All of the top betting sites on this page have BAL betting markets. Of course, it’s not the only league or competition you can bet on. Nigerian sportsbooks offer extensive fixed odds and in play betting on the NBA, with point spreads and prop bets in the focus. Then there are totals, handicaps, and live betting markets night in and night out that are a blast for basketball fans. It may not be as popular as football, but make no mistake – basketball betting has its fans.

It takes a bit more know-how than betting on football due to the numerous events and markets. But, the odds are more than fine, especially if you follow NBA superstars and can easily predict their performances. You can also bet on many national leagues around the world, such as the Bundesliga, the Spanish league, or the Euroleague. There’s plenty of ground covered when it comes to basketball betting online in Nigeria, so if you’re a fan, you won’t find anything missing.

Tennis

Tennis betting is highly popular among Nigerian bettors. The season lasts throughout the year, with many great tennis tournaments to bet on the ATP and WTA tour. Tennis has grown quite popular in the past few years, and betting on it means putting your money on a wide range of markets that aren’t common in other sports.

The best betting sites in Africa offer an extensive portfolio of tennis betting markets. You can bet on who wins the match or a tournament, correct set score, number of sets, and even prop bets such as who hits the first ace. Live betting is even more exciting. Tennis is a fast-paced sport, so it benefits a lot from live streaming. If possible, find a site that does both and you’ll soon unlock all the secrets of tennis betting.

As for the most popular events, they include:

• Australian Open

• French Open

• Wimbledon

• US Open

• Cincinnati Masters

• Italian Open

• Indian Wells

What’s great about tennis betting is that there are so many opportunities to bet on. The ATP tour covers male vents, while the WTA covers the female events. You can also bet on mixed doubles, so there are many markets for this sport that bettors should take a look at. That’s not mentioning the promotions such as 20 in free bets which you should absolutely look at top-rated betting sites in Nigeria.

Esports

Esports is a relatively newer betting market compared to football, tennis, or basketball. But, that hasn’t stopped it from being so popular in the country. In fact, many of the top betting sites make a serious effort to appeal to Esports fans, which shows how big the sport has recently become. Some bettors have never believed they’ll see the day video games make an appearance at betting sites, but there it is.

In fact, Esports betting is going through a boom in Nigeria, with almost all online betting sites offer it. Since it’s a sport that’s still not as big as football, you may find pretty valuable odds in this market. Betting on the largest events such as The National is equally exciting as betting on any other sport. Esports betting is not in any way inferior to any other market, especially if you’re a fan of competitive video games.

In terms of market variety, you can bet on fixed and live betting odds. Some of the top betting sites will even have live streams on the most popular events. Any way you put it, Esports betting is something you have to try yourself, even if you’re not a fan. Watch out, though – once you try it, you may never look back.

Nigeria Betting Sites Markets and Odds

Online betting sites have completely revamped the sports betting experience in the UK and everywhere else. They’ve brought new markets while upping the odds and adding free bet offers and excellent bonuses and promotions. But, the most important thing is that you now have more markets to bet on than ever, in addition to pretty decent odds.

Nigerian bettors prefer live betting to fixed odds markets. With that being said, match winners and outrights remain the globally popular markets to put your money on. Accumulators are quite popular as they offer incredible rewards over dozens of matches. But, for all intents and purposes, in play betting is the most popular market, and it’s all thanks to the great odds and the variety.

Live betting offers something fixed odds betting markets never will. Betting on live matches is always more thrilling, and when paired with a good live stats page or live streaming, it makes for a fantastic experience. You’ll also come across valuable odds on live matches, and possibly a few free bets that’ll come in handy. On top of that, many of the best betting sites will allow you to watch matches, so you don’t need cable or PPV to track your bet slip second by second.

Bonuses and Promotions at Nigerian Betting Sites

Bonuses and promotions are a core part of the online sports betting experience. They come in all shapes and sizes, from welcome bonuses and deposit offers, to no deposit bonuses and free bet surprises. Boosted odds and other enhancers are also available, in addition to loyalty rewards that reward the most loyal players.

Online betting sites have completely changed the way we bet online, especially in the part of saving our money. You can win real money with bonuses, eliminating the need to peek into your wallet. Of course, it’s never free money you’re getting. Whether it’s a free bet or a bonus advertised as free money, there are certain rules that you must stick to be eligible to claim your winnings.

Below we’ll take a look at the most popular bonuses and promotions you’ll find at the top sportsbooks.

Types of Bonus Offers at Nigerian Sportsbooks

Welcome bonus

The welcome bonus – also known as a registration or sign up offer – is the offer for new customers only. You usually get a deposit bonus or 20, 30 in free bets as a reward for your registration. This is the most common bonus you’ll find at the top betting site in Nigeria. Some of the best betting sites offer free bets on sign up, usually a smaller offer, but just enough to get a taste of what’s to come.

The welcome bonus comes with many strings attached. These include the wagering requirements, which indicate the number of times you have to play the bonus over before you’re allowed to withdraw. For example, if you get 20 in free bets, and you need to wager it 5 times, you will need to spend 100 credits in order to withdraw your winnings.

Betting sites are usually generous with these offers, as they’re fighting to get as many bettors as possible. Many will present the offer right on the sign up form, in addition to the bonus code you use to redeem such an offer.

Deposit bonus

Welcome offers are usually deposit bonuses. They cover up to 100% of your deposit, doubling the money you fund your account with. Of course, depending on the bookie, it can be less or more than that. Either way, the deposit bonus is quite popular, and available at almost all the top betting sites in the UK and Nigeria.

Just like any other bonus, these offers come with numerous terms and conditions. The wagering requirements are once again the most important part. But, you should also check the terms for maximum bet limit and the eligible markets, as you can’t wager this bonus on all the markets a bookie has.

No deposit bonus

The no deposit bonus is the holy grail of bonuses and promotions at top-rated Nigerian betting sites. As the name suggests, you won’t need to make a deposit in order to claim this bonus. It’s tied to numerous terms and conditions. No deposit bonuses are typically smaller. In most cases, it’s a small free bet to try out the sportsbook. In any way, it’s an excellent way to check how betting sites work without paying a cent.

Free bets

Free bets are among the most popular online betting sites offers. They come in all kinds of sizes, so you’ll find small free bets on eligible markets, or larger free bet offers that you can spend across all markets. Just because they’re named free bets doesn’t mean they’re actually free. Some are unlocked with a deposit, and even if they aren’t, you still have to wager the money won before you claim.

Boosters and special offers

In order to appeal to new and seasoned bettors, the best Nigerian betting sites have special offers. These are typically available on the biggest matches such as football derbies or NBA matches. The boosters include boosted odds, special free bets, and other offers that are most commonly time-limited.

Just like any other offer, they are tied to certain terms. Even though it’s never easy to read the fine print, it’s necessary so you know what to do and claim any winnings.

New Betting Sites in Nigeria

The Nigerian betting market is quite active. New online betting sites are popping up frequently. They are aiming to dethrone popular bookies and break up the hegemony. It’s not easy to pry customers away from their comfort zone, but with the right bonus or free bet, it’s not impossible.

These sites usually offer more exciting bonuses and promotions, and might have better odds too. In terms of market variety they don’t always have a lot to offer. However, they might have better odds than other sportsbooks, especially in popular markets. That, along with the bigger bonuses, is more than enough for bettors to jump ship.

New betting sites may also offer advanced features such as live betting and updated live stats pages. That’s a reason why bettors might make the switch, especially if their favorite bookmaker doesn’t offer that. In addition to this, new betting sites might also pay attention to specific markets such as horse racing or Esports that might not get the same treatment at established betting sites. It’s all about what you prefer, so if a new sportsbook offers more than your previous favorite, it’s not unheard of to switch.

What’s more, it’s recommended, as sometimes the grass is truly greener on the other side.

Most Popular Payment Methods for Nigerian Bettors

Unlike casino gaming, you can’t try online sports betting for free. The only way to do that is with a free bet, but only if it’s a no deposit offer. Betting with real money is only possible when you fund your account, and that’s done with a variety of trusted payment methods. Those include everything from bank transfer to cryptocurrencies. Not all of these options will qualify for a sign up offer. That’s something to keep an eye on. But, if you’re skipping that bonus, you should use what you’re most comfortable with for your deposits and withdrawals.

Here are some Nigeria-friendly banking options accepted at the top betting sites:

• Bank transfer: it’s the safest way to deposit money to your account, but only if your bank allows it. Check a betting site’s cashier page to see which banks it collaborates with.

• Cards: a great alternative for bank transfers, credit and debit cards are safe, fast, and can be used for deposits and withdrawals. No fees are charged when you use them, and since they’re often tied to banks, security is second to none.

• e-wallets: e-wallets can be funded in many ways (cards, other e-wallets) and are not necessarily tied to your bank account. They are easy and fast to use, not to mention free. Just like cards, they can be used for deposits and withdrawals, but some of them are not eligible for a sign up offer.

• Prepaid vouchers: prepaid vouchers are popular among Nigerian bettors who like to stay anonymous and keep their budget in control. They’re easy to use, and you get what you paid for.

• Cryptocurrencies: cryptocurrencies are very popular among younger bettors. They’re the fastest payment option for sports betting by a mile. They’re also fully anonymous and free of any charge, not to mention not related to any bank or financial organization.

Conclusion

There you have it – everything you ever wanted to know about online betting sites in Nigeria. We’ve covered miles of information that we believe is crucial for a bettor to choose a betting site suitable for their wants and needs. If you’re in the market for a new online sportsbook, don’t hesitate to read this guide. Take note of the tips and how we choose our top picks, and you’ll be able to make a decent pick.

FAQ

Is online sports betting legal in Nigeria?

Yes, it is. Online sports betting is a regulated pastime in Nigeria, with many globally popular betting sites offering their services to Nigerian bettors.

How do I join a Nigerian betting site?

Registration’s the easiest part at the top Nigerian betting sites. Simply find the register or join button, enter the required information, and confirm your new account via email or SMS.

What’s the best betting site for football online in Nigeria?

It depends on what you’re looking for. Betway, 1xBet, and 22Bet are highly popular football betting sites, but you can also go with any of the other recommended bookmakers on this page in order and compare the odds.

Can I claim a bonus when I register at an online sportsbook?

Yes, you can. Almost all online betting sites in Nigeria have a sign up offer. It’s usually a deposit bonus that doubles your initial funds, but it can also be a free bet up to a certain amount.

