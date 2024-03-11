In a groundbreaking development, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State demonstrated exceptional leadership by promptly addressing the tragic kidnapping incident in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government. His swift response is unprecedented, marking the first instance in Nigeria’s history where a sitting governor visited the scene of an attack within less than 12 hours of its occurrence.

The kidnapping of numerous school children from the Kuriga community reverberated nationwide, eliciting a swift response from Governor Sani. Despite security advisories cautioning against visiting the community, known for its dense forest and proximity to the notorious Birnin Gwari kidnapping hotspot, Governor Sani courageously defied these warnings. His decision to personally assess the situation on-site showcased not only his bold leadership but also a profound commitment to ensuring the safe return of the abducted children, expressing solidarity with the affected families.

Mr Sani’s swift response assured the community and conveyed a strong commitment to addressing crises. He declared an unwavering dedication to securing the children’s release, even expressing readiness to stay in Kuriga for their safe return, earning him the title ‘the People’s Governor.’

While some seek to politicize the tragedy for personal gain, it is crucial to prioritise efforts to secure the children’s release and prevent future incidents, avoiding the exploitation of this situation for political motives.

We stand united with the governor in urging the media to refrain from aligning with those who seek to harm Kaduna by reporting negatively. While the government, security agencies, and stakeholders persist in their efforts to secure the release of abducted children, all parties need to condemn attempts to politicize this crisis. Let’s collaborate to ensure the safety and security of all residents in Kaduna State and beyond.

Mr Sani’s focus on security, outlined in his SUSTAIN AGENDA, underscores the paramount importance he attributes to protecting the lives and property of Kaduna State residents. His push for the establishment of state police highlights his proactive stance in addressing security threats, demonstrating a profound grasp of the urgent requirement for comprehensive security measures.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the government of Kaduna and its people, particularly those in Kuriga, Chikun Local Government, impacted by this unfortunate incident.

