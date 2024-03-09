As a way of demonstrating his administration’s full support of the fight against insecurity, the Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal on Friday performed the official commissioning of the office complex of the newly established Zamfara Security Trust Fund located in the state capital, Gusau.

During the commissioning ceremony, Mr Lawal urged other states to establish similar funds, harmonize plans, and foster a regional approach to security issues.

He said: “As the Security Trust Fund settles into a structured environment to work, I urge collaboration with similar funds being set up by other states in our region. Together, we are stronger.”

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the Zamfara Security Trust Fund is chaired by a former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed D Abubakar.

According to the statement, the governor was impressed with the level of work done to bring the office complex up to standard which he attributed to the Board of Trustees’ efficiency and commitment to fulfilling their mandate.

“The Fund has so much to do as it gets to work. An added area of focus for the Fund should also be the desensitization of our children and youth from the mindset of living in times of conflict and the simmering ethnic profiling that has sadly reared its head in some communities as a resultant effect of banditry. This is necessary for meaningful development to be sustained.

Mr Lawal stated, “Under the capable leadership of the Fund’s Chairman, IGP M D Abubakar (rtd), and other eminent members of the Board of Trustees, we look to your collective immediate and purposeful impact on the lives of our people as you all have always done throughout your personal and professional lives.

“We place that trust in you, for we know you all have the shoulders to carry such a burden. Thank you for your service and duty to your home state.

“A recurring decimal in my interactions wherever I go when these pockets of attacks happen is the commendable efforts of the Community Protection Guards that we have just formed in mitigating the severity and in search and rescue.

“We intend to continue our efforts at community engagement, continuous sensitization, and ensuring adherence to the rules of justice, fairness, and the code of conduct that all CPG members have sworn to.”

