The Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, on Friday, flagged off the distribution of Ramadan palliatives in a proactive move to alleviate the economic strain being faced by citizens of the state.

The Ramadan palliatives are aimed at providing essential sustenance to thousands of citizens during the upcoming fasting month, said the spokesperson to the governor, Hamisu Gumel.

“The distribution plan encompasses all political wards within the state, ensuring widespread coverage. A significant allocation of resources has been earmarked for this purpose, which includes 150,000 bags of rice, 150,000 bags of maize, and 100,000 cartons of spaghetti. These provisions are expected to offer vital support to families grappling with economic challenges.

“In his address, the governor urged citizens to utilize this period of fasting not only for personal reflection but also to fervently pray for the alleviation of economic hardships across the nation.

“He also revealed that the government had come up with a daily feeding programme during the fasting month in which about 5 million people will benefit from it”, Mr Gumel said.

