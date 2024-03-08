The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal on Friday visited Mada town to offer condolences over the killing of the community’s Chief Imam, Sheikh Abubakar Hassan Mada. The Islamic cleric was murdered by a suspected group of vigilantes on Tuesday in Mada town, Gusau local government area of Zamfara State.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Zamfara governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that Governor Lawal performed the Juma’at prayer at the Mada Central Mosque.

According to the statement, the governor offered condolences to the family of the late Sheikh Abubakar, the district head and the community.

In his address to the Juma’at congregation, Mr Lawal promised to do everything he could to ensure that justice prevails over the unfortunate incident.

“I am here to reassure the good people of Mada town that my government is committed to ensuring that justice is served and that the perpetrators of the incident are brought to book.

“No stone would be left unturned in the pursuit of justice for the murder of Sheikh Abubakar. We would work tirelessly to ensure that the late Sheikh and his family get the justice they deserve.”

“I was not in Gusau when the incident occurred. However, upon receiving the distressing news, I immediately contacted the heads of all relevant security agencies in the state to take appropriate action.

“The police have initiated an immediate investigation into the extra-judicial murder. I solemnly swear by Allah that we will ensure that anyone found guilty of this heinous act would be brought to justice,” Governor Lawal assured.

