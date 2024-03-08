The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has reiterated his stance on the need to adopt state policing as a proactive means to complement the efforts of existing security agencies who are overwhelmed with securing lives and property across numerous flash points around the country.

He made this known while speaking to newsmen,following the bandit attack and abduction of several school children from a government school in Kuriga Community, Chikun LGA on Thursday 7th March 2024.

In a statement by the governor’s spokesperson Mohammed Shehu on Friday, Mr Sani emphasised the need for effective state policing, vowed to work with security agencies to rescue and safely return all the abducted school children.

“I have briefed Mr President and the National Security Adviser on the Kuriga situation. I received strong assurances from them that all measures are being taken to bring back the pupils and students.

“A security committee will be established in Kuriga, with membership drawn from key stakeholders in Kuriga community, security agencies, and the State Government. I will make a strong case to the Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Army Staff for the establishment of a Military Base in Kuriga to strengthen security in the area.

“The unfortunate Kuriga incident reinforces our positions in support of the establishment of State Police. With State Police, there will be a standing police force in Kuriga drawn from members of the community who understand the terrain, the people and the issues at play.

“They can gather intelligence with ease. They will also be consitutionally empowered to bear arms, including sophisticated ones. This is important because vigilante groups are not allowed to carry arms. They are always at the mercy of these criminal elements who have scant regard for human life,” Governor Sani said.

Recall that in January 2024, Mr Sani had announced that plans were already in motion to establish more Military Forward Operation Bases following the resurgence of security challenges in the state.

In an interview also in same January 2024, Governor Sani spoke on the need for increased manpower to tackle banditry and other emerging security challenges.

He said, “I have always insisted that we need more boots on ground, we can only address the issue of insecurity if we establish state police and I’m happy that some governors have realised that we can not address this issue alone.

“You will recall that as a Senator, I actually sponsored the creation of state police in the National Assembly. We took the bill up to the level of conference committee when we were working towards amending the constitution and the Senate agreed and supported me but when we had the conference committee in the House, unfortunately, we lost it at that stage when we voted 21 to 19.

The 10th Assembly has a big responsibility to amend the constitution and ensure that we have state police in Nigeria. In Kaduna we added more boots to the Kaduna Vigilance Service but this is temporary we need a more permanent solution,”Governor Sani stated.

