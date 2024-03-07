DealMakersAFRICA is proud to host, for the first time in Lagos, Nigeria, the Mergers & Acquisition Awards for 2023 to celebrate the achievements of the advisory firms in West and East Africa, says Marylou Greig, the boss of CE Gleason Publications (Pty) Ltd and Editor-in-Chief of DealMakersAFRICA

According to Marylou, DealMakersAFRICA was first launched in 2008 and records mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance activities such as equity raising, listings, debt financing, and private equity transactions across Africa (excluding South Africa). Transactions are recorded quarterly and, where possible, list as many, if not all, the firms involved advising parties on those transactions. Advisory firms are ranked by deal value and flow, and transactions recorded are country-specific.

The DealMakersAFRICA Annual Awards was launched as a standalone event in Nairobi in March 2019, sponsored by Ansarada and Brunswick. In addition to recognizing both regions’ top Financial and Legal Advisers, the top Deal of the Year and Private Equity Deal of the Year are awarded for West and East Africa. A new award, sponsored by PSG Capital, recognises the Top DealMaker of the Year (West Africa) for the year under review, whose deal activity and characteristics are noteworthy and who has significantly contributed to the region or industry.

DealMakersAFRICA primarily aims to build close relationships with advisory firms, initially in East and West Africa but expanding to North and Southern Africa in due course. The organisers feel that the purpose of establishing such ties will ensure that DealMakersAFRICA develops into a relevant publication with a better understanding of the M&A space in these areas and also assist in shaping bespoke league tables and awards that will fully reflect the type of work undertaken by the local advisory firms.

The Managing Director of TSM Network, UK and Nigeria, Mr Dominic Ajayi, who is a strategic partner for the DealMakers Africa Awards, noted that the top special of honour guests to expect at the event are not limited to the following: Gleason Publications (Pty) Ltd team, Mary Louise Greig and Vanessa Ann Aitken. This year’s top sponsors include PSG Capital’s Hendrik Benningh of De Kock, Chief Executive Officer; Mish-al Magiet, Head of M&A; Khayalethu Hlophe, Deputy CEO; Head of Private Markets, Ansarada’sArie Maree is the strategic growth director at Ansarada; DiketsoPhiri, Director – Sub Saharan Africa; Brunswick Group, Koketso Iris Pilane, and Lead Director to mention but just a few. Other top Bank CEOs, venture capitalists and dignitaries within the M&A Space will also be present.

If you are interested in attending this amazing global dealroom Awards, kindly contact DealMakers AFRICA team Marylou Greig: T: +27828985702, marylou@gleason.co.za or Vanessa Aitken T: +27837752995 E: reception@gleason.co.za

To book Tickets, visit https://tsmnetworkuk.com/event-listsFor brand VIP table reservation: https://tsmnetworkuk.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/TSM-DMA-SPONSORSHIP.pdf

Or Contact TSM Network at events@tsmnetworkuk.com or Call +234 813 070 8359

Welcome to DealMakers Africa Awards.

