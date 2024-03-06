Boost Business Growth and Performance with AI and Digital Tools
Leverage AI and digital tools for business Growth and performance. Stay ahead of the curve in business with technology! Discover how AI and digital tools can scale your business at the BSN webinar.
Date: Friday, 22 March, 2024
Time: 5 p.m (WAT)
Register HERE.
The webinar is free, but registration is compulsory!
Share the invite—success is better together!
About the BSN MBA
Duration of the MBA: 24 months
Very flexible payment is available
Interactive real-time virtual classes
Travel to The Netherlands for Graduation
50% scholarship on payment
And so much more!
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999