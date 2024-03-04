The Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, has approved the immediate payment of a salary award of N30,000 to each civil servant for three months to cushion the effects of the prevailing economic hardship in the country. Every civil servant will receive the award of N10,000 each monthly under the package.

The salary award was part of the negotiations agreed by the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the state government.

The disclosure of the palliative was made through a statement from the office of the State Head of the Civil Service, Muhammad Dagaceri, signed by its spokesperson, Ismail Ibrahim.

Mr Dagaceri explained that the gesture was meant to cushion the effects of hardship being faced by Nigerians following the removal of fuel subsidy.

“In line with the current realities in the country and the commitment of Governor Namadi’s administration to reduce the effects of removal of the fuel subsidy on the well-being of the good people of Jigawa State, His Excellency Governor Malam Umar Namadi has approved the immediate release of N20,000 for each public servant as cash palliative for January and February 2024 respectively to enable workers cope with the economic shocks occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy,” the HOS said.

The Head of Service stated that ”civil servants will start receiving alert of the two months cash palliative (N20,000) from Monday 4th March 2024 as directed by Governor Namadi. He stated that by the end of this month, the state government will pay the remaining one month of March.

Mr Dagaceri added that the state government would soon begin the distribution of food palliatives to the civil servants, stressing that a committee has already been constituted to ensure the smooth conduct of the exercise.

“Accordingly, on the issue of Jigawa Worker Agricultural Support Scheme (JWASS) “fertilizer and other farm inputs would soon be supplied to civil servants as directed by His Excellency Governor Malam Umar Namadi at subsidized and controlled prices,” the statement said.

The statement added that very soon the government would work out measures to ease transportation difficulties being faced by civil servants in the state.

Mr Dagaceri stated further: “The Head of Service commended Governor Namadi’s favourable disposition to issues relating to the welfare of the Civil Servants in the State, adding that the Governor is the most worker so far the State is proud of.

“The government urged workers in the State to reciprocate the kind gestures of Governor Umar Namadi for being the first governor to pay a cash palliative to a civil servant in the Northwest geo-political zone”.

