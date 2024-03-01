Works minister visits Zamfara, commends governor’s urban renewal project

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State has been commended by the Minister of Works, Mr Dave Umahi, for his administration’s remarkable progress in urban renewal projects.

The minister visited Zamfara on Friday as part of his inspection tour of federal road projects in the state.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Zamfara governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said Mr Umahi inspected ongoing federal road projects that covered a total distance of 277.305 kilometres, starting from Zaria to Sheme, Sheme to Gusau, and Gusau to Mafara.

The statement added that the minister and his entourage observed the tremendous achievements recorded in the ongoing urban renewal project of Governor Lawal’s administration.

In his remarks, Governor Lawal applauded the minister for his initiative to inspect the federal highway constructions.

“I can assure you that there is hope because we have seen situations where contracts were awarded for road construction, but no one came for supervision from the federal government. Your inspection tour is commendable.

“Honorable Minister, as confirmed by you, the road dualisation has not stopped, as rumoured. This is very good news.

“I want to express my gratitude for your kind words. As a responsible government, we are working hard to change the negative narrative of Zamfara State. In the past, whenever you heard about Zamfara State, it was always negative. But now, we are trying to rescue and rebuild the state.

“I also want to sincerely thank the President for his outstanding efforts in executing key federal projects. We will continue to support his good policies,” Mr Lawal remarked.

In his speech, Mr Umahi disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had ordered the inspection tour for firsthand information on the condition of the ongoing projects.

“Your Excellency, we are here on the directives of the President to inspect ongoing road projects and convey his greetings to you.

“The President is committed to completing all ongoing projects, including the dualisation of federal roads, not only in Zamfara but across the country.

“I commend you on the positive impact of your consistent efforts in the urban renewal projects that have transformed Zamfara in just nine months,” the minister stated further.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Housing, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, a former governor of Sokoto State, was part of the minister’s entourage

