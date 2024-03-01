The era of wireless power transfer through technologies like Qi and inductive charging has brought convenience and seamless charging experiences. However, wired charging methods like USB, Lightning cables, remain the standard for reliability and efficiency. This article delves into a comprehensive comparison between the efficiencies of wireless and wired charging.

Factors that Impact Charging Efficiency

Transmission Medium

Wired connections use physical cables to conduct energy directly from the power adapter to the device’s battery. This offers a closed circuit for electrical current transmission without conversion losses.

VN88 Rezence wireless charging relies on inductive coupling of two coils – one in the charger and one in the device. An alternating electromagnetic field transfers power over the air gap. But there are conversion losses in transmission.

Wired Charging

● Direct electrical conduction through cables

● No conversion or transmission losses

● Closed circuit enables highly efficient power transfer

Vn88 Rezence wireless charging

● Power transfer uses inductive electromagnetic coupling

● Air gap causes losses in wireless transmission

● AC to DC conversion also causes some losses

Power Levels

Higher power transfer allows devices to charge at faster rates. Wired connections can deliver more power due to cables safely handling high electrical loads.

Wired Charging

● Cables can deliver power upwards of 100W

● Enables fast charging capabilities

● New standards like USB PD allow adjustable power delivery

VN88 Rezence wireless charging

● Limited to power delivery under 15W due to heat and EM field issues

● Lower power extends charging times

● Faster charging needs precise coil alignment

Energy Conversion

The AC to DC conversion stage also impacts efficiency. Wired charging converts power once while Rezence wireless charging requires two conversions.

Wired Charging

● Single AC to DC conversion in the adapter

● Minimal conversion loss

VN88 Rezence wireless charging

● AC to high-frequency AC conversion in transmitter

● High-frequency AC to DC conversion in receiver

● Two stages of conversion means higher losses

Alignment Sensitivity

Precise alignment between charger and device coils is critical for wireless power transfer. Misalignment causes significant efficiency drops or charging failures.

Wired Charging

● Physical cable connections avoid alignment issues

● Consistent charging efficiency

VN88 Rezence wireless charging

● Critically dependent on coil alignment

● Minor misalignments can drastically lower efficiency

● Real-world use requires precision

Comparative Efficiency Metrics

Charging Input to Battery Output

End-to-end charging efficiency considers power input to the charger versus power received by the device battery. By this metric, wired charging achieves over 90% efficiency, while Rezence wireless charging ranges from 45% to 75%.

Wired Charging

● Delivers over 90% of input power to device battery

● Very little loss during direct conduction

VN88 Rezence wireless charging

● 45% to 75% efficient from input power to battery

● Significant portion lost in wireless transmission

Charger to Receiver Coil

Looking at transmitter coil power output versus receiver coil power input, wired connections show minimal loss, while wireless is 60% to 80% efficient.

Wired Charging

● Negligible loss between cable endpoints

● 95% or higher efficiency

VN88 Rezence wireless charging

● 60% to 80% efficient power transfer

● Air gap causes significant power loss

Energy Consumed Per Charge

Comparing the total energy consumed by the charger to add a fixed amount of battery capacity, Rezence wireless charging uses 2x to 3x more.

Wired Charging

● May consume 5Wh to add 2Wh battery capacity

● Very efficient closed circuit transfer

VN88 Rezence wireless charging

● May consume 15Wh to add 2Wh battery capacity

● Much greater energy consumption

Factors Influencing VN88 Rezence wireless charging Efficiency

Despite being less efficient than wired overall, certain factors can improve Rezence wireless charging efficiency.

Coil Design

The charging coil design has a major impact on wireless power transfer efficiency.

Coil Shape

● Circular coils offer better efficiency than square coils

● Lateral and angular misalignments affect circular coils less

Number of Turns

● More coil turns induce higher current in receiver

● But more turns add resistance lowering efficiency

Choice of Material

● Litz wire reduces skin effect improving high frequency operation

● Ferrite backing shields and directs flux towards receiver

Distance Between Coils

The distance between the charger transmitter and device receiver coils critically affects efficiency.

Effect of Distance

● Efficiency drops rapidly as coil separation increases

● Ideal separation is 5mm or less

● Over 10mm separation causes drastic efficiency loss

Coil Alignment

● Lateral or angular misalignment also increases coil separation

● Precise alignment keeps coils at optimal distance

Channel Medium Permeability

The medium between the coils influences how much power makes it to the device.

Air Medium

● Air has low magnetic permeability

● More flux leakage, less received power

Magnetic Materials

● Iron, ferrite improve permeability

● Concentric rings can guide magnetic flux

Resonant Coupling

Using magnetic resonance between transmitter and receiver coils improves efficiency.

Resonant Inductive Coupling

● Tuned coils with same resonant frequency

● Minimizes losses across air gap

● Can achieve midrange efficiencies

Magneto-Inductive Waves

● Alternating coil polarization creates waves

● Propagates flux over greater distances

● Enables midrange power transfer

Comparing Real-World Wired and VN88 Rezence wireless charging

Based on the factors discussed, here is how wired and VN88 Rezence compare in real-world usage:

Charging Speed

For quick charging requirements, wired connections offer the fastest charging capabilities.

Wired

● Can deliver 100W for low battery to 50% in 30 mins

● Fulfills power-hungry fast charging needs

Wireless

● Limited to 12W for low battery to 50% in 120 mins

● Not suitable for quickly topping up battery

Form Factor Flexibility

Rezence wireless charging coils enable greater flexibility in device form factors and usage while charging.

Wired

● Requires fixed USB/Lightning port placement

● Limits design options and device usage

Wireless

● Coils can go under displays, cases, covers

● Enables mobile device usage during charging

Ease of Charging

Wireless chargers provide greater convenience for charging by simply placing devices on the charging pad.

Wired

● Need to plug cable into device properly

● Clutter from cords and wires

Wireless

● Just set device on the charger

● Neat and clutter-free

Conclusion

While VN88 Rezence wireless charging provides substantial user convenience, wired charging remains significantly more efficient for power delivery. Factors like transmission medium, power levels, conversion losses all contribute to wired connections outperforming wireless by wide efficiency margins.

However, wireless efficiency can be improved through careful coil design and alignments. And resonant coupling or magneto-inductive waves may help bridge the efficiency gap in the future.

Overall, each charging method has its own pros and cons. And their appropriate applications will continue to depend on desired charging speed, form factor constraints, ease-of-use, and efficiency demands.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

