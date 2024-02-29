Pride of Nigeria has honoured Herbert Wigwe, the late Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings and CEO of Access Bank during the opening ceremony of the Nigeria Pavilion at the Paris International Agricultural Show 2024.

Mr Michael Wenegieme received the award, which Endi Ezengwa said was in recognition of the role that Mr Wigwe played in the success of the Pavilion.

“We are saddened by his passing,” Mr Ezengwa said. Mr Wenegieme thanked Pride of Nigeria for the award.

The late Mr Wigwe, Mr Ezengwa said, was the Head of the France-Nigeria Business Council which partly funded the project birthed by the French Embassy and Pride of Nigeria. This project promotes Nigeria’s participation in the annual agricultural show in keeping with the Renewed Hope agenda of Mr President.

On Saturday 24th February 2024, Aisha Rimi, Executive Secretary/CEO of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, officially opened the Nigeria Pavilion. Some dignitaries present at the event were Caleb Mutfwang, Governor of Plateau State, Jim Ovia, Founder of Zenith Bank; GMD of Zenith Bank, John Coumantaros, the Chairman of Flour Mills of Nigeria Group; Mrs Emmanuelle Blatman, the former French Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Sonia Darracq, a team from Access Bank Plc and Jean Haas, the Executive Secretary of the France Nigeria Business Council (FNBC).

