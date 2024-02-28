Why choose BSN MBA?
Besides the fact that a BSN MBA helps you embrace diversity and creates a path to success, our Action Learning International MBA cuts across executive professionals to junior executives from various states of Nigeria and sectors of the economy.
Flexibility is the key; as a business school, we understand the need for continual development and training at the highest level and know time is crucial in our day-to-day lives.
Don’t settle for the status quo. It’s time to rise above the economic and business challenges. Take control of your future with a BSN MBA. We’re here to empower you.
NEXT MBA SET STARTS: 16th March, 2024
DEADLINE FOR APPLICATION FOR THE NEXT BATCH: 10TH MARCH 2024.
Click here; our student enrolment officer will contact you to address your enquiries.
