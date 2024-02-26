The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal was presented with comprehensive updates on the status of various ongoing projects in the state.

The governor presided over the state executive meeting on Monday at the council chamber of the Government House in Gusau where he received the updates.

A statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, revealed that the executive council had sat for the 16th time since the inauguration of Mr Lawal’s administration.

According to the spokesperson, Governor Lawal received detailed reports on the progress, challenges encountered, and expected timelines for the completion of each project.

Mr Idris said the updates covered various sectors, including infrastructure, healthcare, education, and law enforcement.

During his address to the council, Governor Lawal emphasised the core values of his administration’s rescue mission, which prioritises accountability and transparency. He said:

“We have an enormous responsibility ahead of us as we embark on a rescue mission to set an example. Our mission is to rescue and rebuild Zamfara, as we don’t have any other place to call home.

“I have approved the immediate employment of 250 people for the Zamfara Road Traffic Agency (ZAROTA) to enhance ongoing road constructions as part of my administration’s urban renewal projects.

“I directed the commissioner for justice and attorney general to establish a tribunal to handle traffic offences and violations due to increasing road accidents.

“In addition, we are creating two truck parks in Gusau to manage heavy traffic caused by trailers,” Mr Lawal stated.

