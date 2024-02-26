As Nigeria continues its democratic journey, the fight against corruption must adhere to the rule of law principles, ensuring equal treatment for all. Indeed, in the quest for justice, the actions of those in authority must withstand scrutiny and be free from the shadows of ambiguity or favouritism.

As a public affairs commentator, I find it imperative to dissect the complexities of this situation, raising crucial questions about the dynamics at play and the consequential impact on Nigeria’s fight against corruption.

At the moment, President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to justice is under scrutiny as Nigerians await an explanation of recent events concerning one of his appointees. The appointee, Jim Obazee was accused in recent media reports of allegedly masterminding arbitrary raids on homes of some government officials associated with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and suspected of sleaze. The alleged raids are beyond the scope of Mr Obazee’s brief as a special investigator. His agents who executed the raids were also accused of deploying blackmail, intimidation and other acts during the exercise.

Halima Shehu, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the National Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), was suspended promptly after allegations of corruption. Why has Obazee, accused of overstepping his mandate, not faced similar consequences?

Betta Edu, the former minister of humanitarian affairs, was also suspended for allegations against her. Will Obazee be held to the same standard of accountability, given the gravity of the accusations against him? The cases mentioned share a common thread – allegations of abuse of power, corruption, or overreach.

However, the response to each case has been markedly different, raising concerns about the consistency of justice in the fight against corruption by the Tinubu-led administration. The credibility of the ongoing anti-corruption campaign of the Tinubu administration, especially regarding the Nigerian economy, hinges on transparent and consistent actions against all accused parties.

Why does Mr Obazee appear to be exempt from the same standards applied to others? One of the most perplexing facets of this unfolding drama is whether Mr Obazee enjoys the tacit support of the presidency in his alleged perpetration of arbitrary raids. The pattern of raids described in the newspaper report raises doubts about the autonomy of his actions. Does Mr Obazee act as a lone operator, or does he possess an invisible shield from higher authorities that emboldens his actions? Is Mr Obazee above the law?

The essence of justice lies in its impartial application, irrespective of one’s affiliations or mandates. The delayed legal response to Mr Obazee’s actions fuels speculation about a potential sense of invincibility that transcends legal scrutiny. One cannot help but wonder whether Mr Obazee perceives his mandate as a shield of impunity. The delayed legal repercussions for his alleged overreach prompt me to wonder if the presidency is encouraging him to act beyond the confines of established legal protocols.

Is he, in reality, executing the bidding of a higher authority, utilising his position to allegedly harass, intimidate, and potentially extort innocent Nigerians? Does Mr Obazee’s conduct align with the tenets of justice? Does his approach adhere to transparency, fairness, and legal due process?

Without swift legal consequences, these posers remain suspended in the national discourse, demanding urgent answers. The imperative lies in the Tinubu-led administration to preserve the sanctity of justice, ensuring that no individual, regardless of their position or allegiance, stands immune to the scrutiny of the law.

As Nigerians, we must query the autonomy of his actions and assess if such actions find protection within the corridors of power.

* Asaolu, a public affairs commentator, writes from Ibadan. He can be reached at deleasalou@gmail.com

