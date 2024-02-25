The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensure that future generations receive a high-quality education in the state.

Governor Lawal said this on Saturday during the third annual inter-house sports competition of the Almufida International Academy in Gusau.

A statement by the governor’s spokesman, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the school’s proprietor awarded Governor Lawal with an award as the Grand Commander of Friends of the College (GCFC).

He said the governor was impressed by the students’ high skills and enthusiasm displayed during various sporting activities.

During his speech, Governor Lawal expressed appreciation for the school management’s efforts in maintaining high standards.

He praised the students for their excellent sportsmanship, teamwork, and professionalism. He said:

“I am impressed by what I saw here. These positive attributes indicate a bright future.

“I am here today to show my support and encouragement towards revamping the educational sector in Zamfara State. As you may recall, I have declared a state of emergency in the state’s education and health sectors as part of my government’s agenda.

“The decision to respond to the challenges faced by the Zamfara education system is a positive step towards ensuring that the future generation receives a high-quality education.

“Education is the backbone of any society, and Zamfara can not afford to neglect it any longer. We are making bold decisions for future generations because the level of education in Zamfara is far below the acceptable standard, and we are determined to address this issue by allocating additional resources and funding, improving the quality of education, and enhancing teachers’ training.”

The governor inspected the college’s facilities and the students’ exhibition of their skill acquisition products.

