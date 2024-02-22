Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, who chaired the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Primary Election Committee in Edo State, has congratulated the winner of the contest just as he enjoined all other aspirants to accept the outcome in good faith and prioritise the party interest.

Mr Asuelimen Ighodalo emerged as the PDP candidate in the upcoming governorship election in Edo State. The primary election was held on Thursday at the lawn tennis court of the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin City, the state capital.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said that the PDP primary election in Edo State was conducted smoothly by Governor Lawal and his team culminating in the emergence of Mr Ighodalo as the PDP flag bearer for the upcoming governorship election in the state scheduled for September.

Mr Idris provided excerpts from Governor Lawal’s remarks before the polls. He quoted Mr Lawal to have urged all aspirants to have faith in the process, emphasising that the election would be free and fair.

“As you all can see, the process is free. We want to conduct a credible election to provide a candidate for our great party in Edo State,” he said.

Upon completion of voting, sorting, and counting, Governor Lawal, as the returning officer for the election, declared Ighodalo as the winner of the primary poll.

Declaring the winner, Governor Lawal announced that Mr Ighodalo secured 577 votes to defeat the other nine aspirants.

“As the PDP Primary Electoral Committee chairman, I hereby declare Asuelimen Ighodalo, the winner of today’s primary election with 577 votes.

“I congratulate the winner and urge other aspirants to accept the results with good faith. We must come together to face the next challenge, the governorship election.

“We must prioritise the interests of the party above all. As we have a candidate, we must offer our full support,” Mr Lawal declared.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

