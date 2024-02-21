Governor Dauda Lawal clarified that the Zamfara State Government did not ban bread production in any part of the state.

The Bakers Association in Zamfara State ordered a halt to bread production due to the government’s ban on motorcycles delivering bread to bandit enclaves.

A statement issued on Wednesday in Gusau by the spokesperson of the Zamfara Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, clarified that the government’s decision only targets the supply chain to bandits across the state.

According to the statement, the ban on bread and fuel supply to volatile areas was implemented to disrupt the operations of bandits terrorising the state.

The statement read in parts: “The Zamfara State Government would like to clarify the news that has been circulating, claiming that bakers have been banned from producing bread in the state.

“The government wants to state categorically that this is not true and that the rumours have been causing confusion and concern among residents and business owners.

“The Zamfara State Government has no intention of interfering with the production or sale of bread, a staple food item in many households.

“Furthermore, we want to stress that our government is dedicated to supporting local businesses and ensuring all citizens can access essential food. We recognise the vital role that small businesses play in our state’s economy, and we are committed to creating an enabling environment for them to thrive.

“We devised a plan to counter the bandits’ attacks, creating chaos in certain parts of the state.

“This strategy involves prohibiting the supply of bread and fuel to unstable areas to disrupt the bandits’ activities since they rely on these essential items to carry out their criminal acts.

“The Zamfara State Government hopes that by implementing this ban, they can restore peace and security to the affected areas and safeguard the lives and properties of the people. This ban is part of a broader strategy to achieve these goals.”

