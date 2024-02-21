Natural Follistatin has a synthetic full-sized equivalent in Follistatin-344. Studies suggest it may inhibit the actions of FSH, myostatin, and activin. As a result of these activities, hypertrophy and hyperplasia, or increases in muscle mass, decreased scar formation, and suppressed inflammatory responses, have all been suggested in animal studies. The body may generate different forms of Follistatin via modifications to Follistatin-344.

Follistatin 344 Peptide: What is it?

The protein Follistatin occurs naturally in the organism; however, there is also a synthetic form called Follistatin (FST) 344. Follistatin, a protein in almost every organ of higher animals, is one of two isoforms produced by alternative gene splicing. In biology, it has been hypothesized to block the action of TGF-beta superfamily members mainly. Research suggests it may block the effects of activin, myostatin, and follicle-stimulating hormone.

Follistatin-344 Peptide and Muscle Cells

Muscle cells secrete a protein called myostatin, which stops other muscle cells from differentiating and growing. Investigations purport that Follistatin may inhibit it since it is related to the TGF-beta protein family. According to previous studies, animals deficient in myostatin have abnormally high muscular mass and strength levels. For this reason, Follistatin has been considered a potential research candidate for various studies within the context of muscular dystrophy, which affects both muscle development rate and quality.

Results from studies on mice propose that Follistatin may promote lean muscle mass gain independent of food and exercise. The group of mice given Follistatin seemed to gain 10% greater muscle mass than the control group after eight weeks of Follistatin presentation. Once again, this result was achieved without the mice being exercised or given any special diet, suggesting that even more significant gains could be achieved with the right training.

Follistatin presentation has been associated with larger and stronger muscles in various animal studies, including those involving monkeys and mice. Proteins like these hold promise within research studies of pharmacologically resistant muscle diseases such as body myositis. For example, Follistatin has been theorized to reduce inflammation and fibrosis while increasing skeletal muscle hypertrophy in animal models of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Research on Follistatin’s potential for muscle development has indicated an intriguing finding: presenting Follistatin at any stage of life may result in long-term properties for muscular hypertrophy. For almost two years, functional and dystrophic mice who received a single presentation of Follistatin via gene therapy suggested remarkable muscle mass and strength improvements. These properties appeared to persist across all age groups of animals given gene therapy.

Research suggests that Follistatin may stimulate the insulin/IGF-1 pathway, increasing muscle development. Surprisingly, the protein’s whole anabolic impact seems dependent on the presence of only one of these signaling molecules. Until researchers realized that insulin may also mediate Follistatin’s actions, the fact that it may reduce muscle IGF-1 expression seemed counterintuitive. Follistatin may have a close relationship with insulin signaling, as studies hint it may stimulate the pancreas to increase insulin production.

Follistatin-344 Peptide and Cancer

In a clinical trial, researchers used immunohistochemistry and reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) to look for Follistatin in breast cancers. Research has suggested that Follistatin may often be under-expressed in breast cancer research models, with a rare number of instances suggesting over-expression. Research suggests that over-expression of Follistatin may cause tumors to develop more rapidly without invading nearby tissues. Follistatin has also been hypothesized to decrease breast cancer metastasis and may have a robust correlation with survival.

The typical breast tumor lacks the protein follistatin even though it prevents activin-induced migration of breast epithelial cells. Although restoring Follistatin did not appear to affect tumor development, it prevented the production of pulmonary metastases.

Researchers speculate that even benign proliferative breast diseases may need Follistatin. Elevated FST levels indicate several diseases and conditions, including fibroadenoma, ductal carcinoma in situ, florid hyperplasia without atypia, and others. Once again, the tendency is toward Follistatin, potentially increasing local growth while minimizing the chance of distant metastasis.

Follistatin-344 Peptide and Esophageal Cancer

As suggested by research, the process by which normal esophageal tissue transforms into Barrett’s esophagus, a precancerous condition, is facilitated by bone morphogenic protein (BMP). The over-activation of BMP in the esophagus seems to be caused by acid reflux, and preventing Barrett’s esophagus from developing might be as simple as giving follistatin supplements.

A variety of malignancies have the feature of BMP dysregulation. Inhibited BMP signaling, for example, plays a significant role in colon cancer growth. More study is necessary to understand Follistatin’s potential in the context of BMP misregulation, especially in animal models.

Follistatin-344 Peptide and Cell Proliferation

It has been theorized that Follistatin may have a paradoxical effect on breast cancer cells: it may increase their number but decrease their ability to spread. It turns out that this follistatin dichotomy holds across the board. Follistatin expression is assumed to be essential for cell proliferation, especially in the liver (hepatocytes). Rat studies hint that activin may need to be inactivated by Follistatin before proliferation may occur. Follistatin has been speculated to promote tumor development but inhibit invasion and metastasis, which may be why. The migratory activities of a cell are probably turned off during growth as an energy trade-off so that energy may be redirected to growth and reproduction.

