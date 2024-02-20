The Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi left Nigeria for Saudi Arabia at the weekend accompanied by a high-level delegation from the Jigawa State Government on an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a mission to foster strategic partnerships and attract investments in key sectors vital for the state’s development.

Some top government officials in the delegation include the Commissioners of Education and Finance as well as the Technical Adviser on Agriculture among others. The delegation has since arrived in Riyadh where they will engage in fruitful discussions aimed at advancing the socio-economic landscape of Jigawa State.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Jigawa State Governor, Hamisu Mohammed Gumel said that the primary objective of the mission is to attract significant investments in the agriculture, education, and health sectors in the state.

Mr Gumel explained that in the agriculture sector, the delegation would seek to establish robust social and business partnerships with prominent financial institutions such as the Islamic Development Bank and the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, along with potential investors based in Saudi Arabia. He added that the goal is to attract investments exceeding $50 million, which is aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity and driving economic growth within the state.

He stated further: “Education remains a focal point of the mission, with discussions underway with the World Assembly of Muslim Youth (WAMY) to finalise plans for various educational projects. These projects include the establishment of an Islamic University and 11 Islamic Centres across Jigawa State, aimed at expanding access to quality education and fostering intellectual development among its populace.

“In the health sector, the delegation is exploring collaboration opportunities to conduct health and medical outreach programmes, particularly focusing on corrective eye surgery initiatives within the state. This collaboration aims to address crucial healthcare needs and enhance the well-being of the people of Jigawa State.”

While speaking on the eve of the delegation’s departure, Governor Namadi emphasised the importance of leveraging international partnerships and investments to drive sustainable development and create opportunities for the people of Jigawa State. He expressed confidence in the fruitful outcomes of the mission.

Mr Gumel said the three collaborative fields form part of Governor Namadi’s 12-point agenda blueprint, aimed at advancing the state’s development. He added that agriculture remains the mainstay of Jigawa State’s economy, while the education and health sectors are also critical to the state’s development.

He stressed that Governor Namadi is highly optimistic about the potential collaborations and investments that could be realised through this visit.

