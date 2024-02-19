The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has expressed the state government’s readiness to collaborate with Sweden across various sectors, including mining, agriculture, renewable energy, education, and healthcare.

Mr Lawal hosted the Swedish ambassador in Nigeria, Annika Hahn-Englund, in his Abuja office recently.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the spokesperson of the Zamfara State Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed that the Swedish Ambassador’s visit allowed both parties to engage in bilateral talks.

According to the statement, Governor Lawal has resolved to explore all possible ways to attract foreign investments and support from international partners.

“Last week, Governor Dauda Lawal hosted the Sweden Ambassador, Annika Hahn-Englund, in his Abuja office.

“The meeting aimed to create collaboration and partnership in critical areas of the economy, build long-term relationships, and implement transformative projects to benefit Zamfara State and its people.

“At the meeting, Governor Lawal assured the Swedish Ambassador of his administration’s readiness to promote collaboration and sustainable development across various sectors.

“Sweden has expressed interest in partnering with Zamfara State to build long-term relationships and implement transformative projects for the state’s people in Nigeria.”

Furthermore, the Ambassador pledged to offer Zamfara technical expertise in responsible mining practices, modern agricultural techniques, renewable energy infrastructure, and support in improving education and healthcare services.

