Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has ordered thorough investigation into the alleged misconduct by an official of the Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Authority (KASTLEA) which was captured in a video that has gone viral on social media pages.

The said official was seen on video diverting money meant for government coffers using a Point of Sale (POS) machine.

According to a statement by governor Sani’s spokesperson Mohammed Molash, the governor has ordered for thorough investigation into the matter.

“The Kaduna State Government reiterates its zero-tolerance for corrupt practices in its Ministries, Departments, Agencies and other state-owned institutions.

“The administration remains committed to protecting its citizens against fraudulent actions by a few bad eggs.

“Residents are hereby encouraged to report any infractions to the appropriate authorities, as any official found guilty after thorough investigations will face the full wrath of the law.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

