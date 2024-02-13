Dr Sam Maduka Onyishi, the founder and chancellor of Maduka University Enugu, has stated that the institution is committed to nurturing the next generation of Nigerian leaders.

According to him, Maduka University stands out as a beacon of transformative education in the region.

He said, “I have told them already. Our mission is clear: we are dedicated to preparing our students for greatness. From day one, we instil in them the values of integrity, fear of God, innovation, entrepreneurship, and a global perspective.”

Echoing Dr Maduka’s sentiments, Professor Charles Uzodimma Ogbulogo, the vice chancellor of the university, stressed the institution’s practical approach to education.

“Maduka University is not merely a place of learning; it is a hub of innovation and enterprise. Through hands-on experiences and cutting-edge curriculum, we empower our students to make meaningful contributions to society.

“Our goal is to cultivate a generation of leaders who are not only proficient in their fields but also driven by a sense of purpose,” Professor Ogbulogo added.

“Gone are the days of passive education; we are ushering in an era of proactive learning, where students are encouraged to think critically and act decisively,” he added.

Students, too, voiced their reasons for choosing MadukaUniversity as their educational home.

Mmadubikie Emmanuel Chigozien, a student said, “I was drawn to Maduka University because I saw the potential for transformation. Here, I found the resources and support I needed to pursue my dreams.”

Similarly, Ibezi Mercy Chinaza, another student expressed admiration for the university’s founder.

She said, “Dr Sam Onyishi’s vision and leadership inspire us all. His dedication to excellence serves as a guiding light for students like myself, eager to make a positive impact in the world.”

Maduka University, accredited by the National University Commission, offers a diverse range of programmes across various schools. Here are some of the programmes and corresponding fees for the 2024/2025 academic session:

School of Business and Social Sciences:

Accounting: ₦438,000

Economics: ₦438,000

Mass Communication: ₦438,000

International Relations: ₦438,000

Transport Management: ₦438,000

School of Computing:

Information Technology: ₦478,000

Computer Science: ₦478,000

Cybersecurity: ₦478,000

Software Engineering: ₦478,000

School of Engineering:

Civil Engineering: ₦478,000

Electrical and Electronics Engineering: ₦478,000

Mechanical Engineering: ₦478,000

Mechatronics Engineering: ₦478,000

Computer Engineering: ₦478,000

School of Health Sciences:

Physiotherapy: ₦578,000

Medical Laboratory Science: ₦578,000

Nursing Science: ₦788,000

School of Pharmacy:

Pharmacy : ₦788,000

School of Law:

LAW: ₦788,000

Additional Information:

These fees are annual and covers the entire session. For students who did not take the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Maduka University offers a pre-degree programme at ₦500,000. Standard accommodation charges for the 2024–2025 academic session amount to ₦120,000

Contact Information:

For inquiries or payment methods, prospective students can reach out to Maduka University at 08055091802 or 09157893107, or via email at admissions@madukauniversity.edu.ng

https://.madukauniversity.edu.ng

