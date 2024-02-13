Meta, in collaboration with Ingressive for Good, an edtech nonprofit dedicated to increasing the earning potential of African youth in the tech industry, is offering scholarships to empower at least 5,000 youths in Nigeria, South Africa, Côte d’Ivoire and Kenya to thrive in their digital careers.

This dynamic partnership aims to address the surging demand for digital marketing skills in the industry, while equipping African youth with the necessary knowledge and expertise to compete on a global scale. The digital marketing scholarship programme, carefully designed by experts at Meta and Aptly and hosted on Coursera, provides a comprehensive introduction to digital marketing, encompassing all major social media platforms. Learners from all corners of the world can seize this invaluable training opportunity.

Upon successful completion of the programme, participants will embark on a transformative 30-day job readiness bootcamp, acquiring essential soft skills and gaining exclusive access to industry thought leaders for mentorship and guidance.

Renowned for its impactful initiatives in Africa’s tech ecosystem, Ingressive for Good has partnered with Meta to cultivate a pool of highly skilled professionals who will spearhead innovation and drive growth across diverse industries.

Expressing his enthusiasm about the collaboration, Sean Burrowes, Cofounder of Ingressive for Good, remarked, “We’re thrilled to once again be partnering with Meta after the resounding success we had last year. We’re confident that this year’s programme will have even more impact on the learners and the communities around them”

At the end of the last cohorts, over 30% of the graduates of the program secured employment. Beyond job placements, some went ahead to form strong partnerships within the community and launched their own marketing agency. Gladys Chibanda, a young entrepreneur from Zimbabwe, exemplifies the program’s impact. Unable to afford college after high school, she started crafting stationery with African prints to better support herself and her family. After the program, she transitioned to a role as a campaign manager where she earns 4 times her initial income.

Balkissa Ide Siddo, Public Policy Director for Africa at Meta, emphasized the importance of the program and Meta’s commitment to upskilling and empowering African youths, stating, “At Meta, we constantly support education and skills development which is why our programs are focused on supporting the African Union Youth Decade Plan of Action, which places a high priority on education, skills training, and youth employment and entrepreneurship. Through this scholarship program in partnership with Ingressive for Good, we are providing crucial resources and mentorship to equip young individuals with sought-after digital marketing skills, empowering them to thrive in their professional journeys and positively impact their communities.”

Applications for the digital marketing scholarship program are now open and will close on February 16, 2024.

