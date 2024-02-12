The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani received the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye on Sunday 11th February 2024, at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House in Kaduna. The courtesy visit by Pastor Adeboye comes as part of the RCCG-organised National Light Up Crusade that held in Kaduna State for two days.

In his remarks, Governor Sani expressed delight at the success of the nationwide RCCG Light-Up Crusade and the positive impact on Christian faithful in Kaduna State. He lauded the General Overseer for his dedication to serving humanity.

Mr Sani stated, “It is a rare honour and privilege to welcome our iconic evangelist, Pastor Enoch Adeboye to Sir Kashim Ibrahim House. From the academia to the pulpit, yours has been a life devoted to the service of life and humanity; you have touched lives too numerous to mention. You have continued to mentor and inspire the young and old.”

The governor added that although some of the current socio-economic reforms may be hard on many Nigerians, the reforms were crucial towards moving the nation forward.

“Many Nigerians are losing hope and are being cautious about the future, as we are going through difficulties from the past. However, right now we have a President who is determined, focused and ready to take our country to higher heights. With your intervention and prayers, I believe that our President will certainly get it right,” Governor Sani added.

Earlier in his remarks, Pastor Adeboye emphasised that although Nigeria was currently battling several challenges, it remains a nation blessed with intelligence, manpower and natural resources.

He explained his prayers mission, saying: “I’m in Kaduna again as it has become clear that the problems our nation is facing is more than political and will require some spiritual solution. We have been going round in our way to support the efforts of governments to call on the almighty to come to our aid as we need help.

“We are holding crusades as a means to gather the people together to let them know tomorrow will be alright. We believe firmly that people need this kind of encouragement because when people lose hope they do strange things. Youths are running away from Nigeria, and those who cannot run anywhere people begin to think of taking their own lives.

“We would keep on assuring them that God will not forsake our nation and so we’ve been to several states and today we are in Kaduna for the 2-day crusade at the stadium.” Pastor Adeboye added.

Other members of clergy of the Redeemed Christian Church of God also appreciated Governor Sani and the Kaduna State Government for providing logistic support to ensure the smooth and safe running of the two-day Crusade.

