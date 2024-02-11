The Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani has expressed shock and sadness over the sudden demise of the Chairman of Access Holdings PLC, Herbert Wigwe in a helicopter crash in the United States.

The governor’s tribute to the late banking guru reads:

“I received with shock and deep sense of loss the news of the passing on of the Chairman/CEO of Access Corporation (one of Kaduna State’s development partners), Mr Herbert Wigwe, CFR.

“Nigeria has lost one of its most innovative and creative entrepreneurs. He not only led Access Bank to become a global brand, he developed Access Corporation into a veritable vehicle for addressing developmental challenges.

“He established Wigwe University to equip Nigerian youths with the skills of competing in a complex and fast changing world. Herbert Wigwe’s worthy legacies will surely endure.

“On behalf of the government and people of Kaduna State, I wish to extend my sincere condolences to the Wigwe Family, his relations, friends, business associates, members of Corporate Nigeria, and all Nigerians on the demise of this globally acclaimed banker and entrepreneur. May Herbert Wigwe’s soul rest in perfect peace,” Mr Sani mourned.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

