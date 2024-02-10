The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has flagged off the construction of a strategic road project and reconstruction of the General Hospital in Bukkuyum local government (LGA).

The governor was in Bukkuyum LGA to distribute agricultural assets and vital farm inputs to farmers for the COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus under the auspices of FADAMA III.

A statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the road construction starting from Mallawama junction, will cover 13.4 kilometres in Bukkuyum LGA.

In his speech at the flag-off ceremony, Governor Lawal disclosed that the 13.4 km road construction would cover the Mallamawa-Zarummai-Bukkuyum and Bukkuyum-Birnin Zauma-Gummi Road.

“On behalf of the state government, I am pleased to commission this road project. This project fulfils our campaign promises to the people of Zamfara, and I am committed to delivering on them.

“Our goal is to bring all the dividends of democracy to the people of Zamfara, and this project is just one of the many ways we plan to improve their lives.

“We have already mobilised the contractors to start work, and we are confident that this commissioning will result in tremendous changes for the people of Bukkuyum.

The governor also flagged off the renovation of the General Hospital at Nasarawa Burkullu in Bukkuyum LGA. He said the hospital will undergo significant renovation and upgrades to improve healthcare services.

Governor Lawal appealed to the host communities and other stakeholders to close ranks for successful delivery of the projects. “I urge everyone to give the contractors maximum cooperation in discharging their duty,” he stated.

Mr Lawal also used the occasion to explains why he was distributing important agricultural stimulus packages across Zamfara state’s 14 LGAs.

“The distribution of the stimulus package signifies a crucial step in our endeavours to counter the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“By going around selected local government areas across the state’s three senatorial zones, we intend to enhance awareness concerning the stimulus being rolled out to encourage beneficiaries to use it judiciously.

“This component of the COVID-19 stimulus programme is centrally focused on agriculture, acknowledging its pivotal role in the state’s economy, which is predominantly agrarian. Over 80% of the population is engaged in one form of agricultural production or the other. Under this stimulus package, over 100,000 farmers across the 14 Local Government Areas would be empowered with essential farming equipment and seeds over the coming four years,” he added.

During the flag-off of the distribution of agricultural assets in the Bukkuyum LGA, Governor Dauda Lawal called on beneficiaries of the farm inputs to make the best use of the opportunity to improve their production and uplift their living conditions.

Speaking after the flagging off the renovation and upgrade of the General Hospital Nasarawa Burkullu, Governor Lawal restated that the hospital would also be well-equipped with medical facilities.

“The renovation will involve refurbishing existing facilities, constructing new buildings, and installing state-of-the-art medical equipment. These upgrades will improve the hospital’s capacity to handle more patients and enhance its ability to provide specialised medical procedures,” he explained.

