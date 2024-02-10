The Kaduna State Government and the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) on Thursday 8th February 2024 signed the Kaduna Mutual Accountability Framework.

The Kaduna Mutual Accountability Framework (KaMAF) aims to improve coordination between donor communities and Kaduna State in addition to providing support for the delivery of the Kaduna State Development Plan 2021 – 2025.

Additionally, KaMAF is aligned to the Kaduna State Development Plan 2021 – 2025, and the 7 Pillars of Governor Uba Sani’s SUSTAIN Agenda, namely: Safety and Security, Upgrade of Infrastructure, Strengthening Institutions, Trade and Investment, Agriculture, Investment in Human Capital, and Nurturing Citizens Engagement.

The Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani in his remarks, commended the officials of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the Kaduna State Government for working diligently to make the signing ceremony a reality.

“Our administration shall honour and effectively implement the Kaduna Mutual Accountability Framework (KaMAF). We shall monitor concrete reforms that support good governance, peace and security, reduce poverty through human capital development (particularly Health, Education, Social Protection), and improve economic recovery and investments in Kaduna State.

“On behalf of the government and people of Kaduna State, I thank the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) most sincerely for prioritising our state. This MoU will further strengthen our partnership, enhance transparency and accountability, and impact positively on the lives of our citizens.” Governor Sani said.

Similarly, the Development Director FCDO, Cynthia Rowe who signed on behalf of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO),lauded the Kaduna State Government for the commitment exhibited throughout the entire process leading up to the signing of the framework.

“I am optimistic that the implementation of the Mutual Accountability Framework (KaMAF) would be seamless. FCDO is committed to working effectively with the Kaduna State Government to make it a model in Northern Nigeria,the framework aims to cover Education, Agriculture, Health, and Human Capital Development.” Rowe said.

Governor Uba Sani remains committed to ensuring that the state government remains responsive, responsible and accountable to the people.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

