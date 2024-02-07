The Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal has reiterated his commitment to ending the spate of banditry and other criminal activities that have been plaguing the State.

The governor made the vow on Wednesday while inaugurating the 21-member Board of Trustees of the Zamfara State Security Trust Fund.

The governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris, disclosed in a statement issued in Gusau. He stated that the Security Trust Fund was created to gather funds and aid the government’s efforts in tackling the current issue of insecurity.

He added that the Board has a former Inspector General of Police, Mr MD Abubakar, as chairman and Mr Hamza Muhammad as the Administrative Secretary.

While inaugurating the Board, Governor Lawal said that establishing the Security Trust Fund was informed by the need to mobilise resources to support the efforts in addressing the persistent challenge of insecurity and related issues in the state.

“The decision to establish the Trust Fund was motivated by the recognition that the security situation in the state, along with its attendant consequences, has become a matter of grave concern not only to the Government and citizens of Zamfara State but also to the entire nation.

“Over the years, the criminal activities have led to the tragic loss of thousands of lives and the destruction of billions of naira worth of means of livelihood in the state. Moreover, it has severely weakened our economy, causing significant repercussions in vital sectors such as agriculture, education, health, and commerce.

“Consequently, it is evident that we have to widen our horizons in the quest for viable and enduring solutions to the issue,” Mr Lawal emphasised.

The governor further said that to guarantee prudence and effectiveness in discharging the Board’s duties and responsibilities, he meticulously appointed individuals with proven track records of integrity.

“Many of them come from backgrounds in security with broad experience in public service and private sectors. The board comprises MD Abubakar, Mni, CFR Rtd Inspector General of Police as chairman.

“The Board members are the Emir of Anka, Col Bala Mande (Rtd), Brig-Gen Abdulkadir Gummi, Brig- Gen L B Mohammed, Ambassador Bello Anka, Mrs Lubnah Muhammad Gusau, Faruku Sambo Gusau, State Chairman, Local Security Outfit, representative of Ministry of Justice, representative of Ministry for Internal Security, representative of Ministry of Finance, representative Ministry for Local Government & Chieftaincy Affairs and representative of State Bureau for Public Procurement.

“Others are representative of Nigeria Police Force, representative of Armed Forces, representative of Department of State Service, representative of Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, representative of Religious Institution, Abubakar Shehu, and Dr Hamza Muhammad the Administrative Secretary.”

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Board, Mr MD Abubakar, urged the people of Zamfara to work together to overcome the state’s security challenges.

“We are doing this for the future of Zamfara State. We must all come together to support this fund with the little we can. There is no time for sleeping now; we have to wake up.

“I want to reassure you about our commitment; we shall do our best regarding safety and security,” he pledged.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

