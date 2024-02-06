Imagine that one man set out to visit a hundred schools across Lagos State. Imagine he is doing that to get a factual assessment of the state of things and to help policy formulation in the primary education sector. Come out of the realm of imagination for a bit – this is reality and that is why the OJ Falana journey is inspiring: the youngest permanent board member at the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB). He embarked on an extraordinary mission — a quest to visit 100 primary schools in Lagos. But this wasn’t merely a perfunctory check; it was an immersive journey, a genuine exploration of the educational terrain that would shape the future policies of SUBEB.

Mr Falana, armed with an unwavering belief in Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s education-centric policies, spearheaded the meticulously planned #100SchoolsVisit. It was an arduous journey that spanned rivers, seas, and diverse local government areas, showcasing a dedication to leaving no stone unturned in the pursuit of educational excellence.

The grandeur of the initiative reached every nook and cranny of Lagos, transcending boundaries and leaving an indelible mark on each visited local government. Falana led by example, ensuring the tour was not just a perfunctory exercise but an immersive experience. From traditional leaders’ visits to engaging in assemblies, he demonstrated a commitment to understanding the nuances of each educational hub.

Mr Falana did not embark on this monumental task alone. The success of the #100SchoolsVisit was a testament to the collaborative spirit that thrives within Lagos. The Lagos Waterways and Ferry Services played a pivotal role, ensuring the team crossed aquatic boundaries safely. The media, both external and internal teams, added flair to the initiative, broadcasting the journey and its impact far and wide.

This wasn’t just an administrative tour; it was an expedition into the heart of education. Mr Falana, defying the traditional roles of a board member, actively engaged in the classrooms. He didn’t just observe; he taught classes, gauged student strengths through on-the-spot assessments, and fostered a connection with students, teachers, and non-teaching staff alike.

Special thanks to Schools Online and LTV for their media coverage of the various visits. Radio Lagos, Eko FM and Bond FM also beamed special highlights of the #100SchoolsVisit over their air waves, all of these efforts were what made the entire process successful.

Lessons across Lagos: A holistic perspective

As Mr Falana crisscrossed Lagos, the lessons gleaned from these diverse school visits became the building blocks of future policies. Conversations with administrators provided insights into the challenges faced by schools, while interactions with teachers and students shed light on the triumphs and tribulations within the educational ecosystem.

From the riverine areas of Epe to the urban landscapes of Ikeja, Mr Falana’s journey painted a comprehensive picture of education in Lagos. Having all of the eclectic mix of schools across the state must have presented Falana with the unique opportunity to capture needs and geographic differences that play in the different schools visited. These schools will serve as the sample space for all other primary schools in the space. Indeed, 100 is the perfect scientific sample to use for a large randomized sample. It also points out how diverse policies and regulations have to be for the different institutions, seeing that pain points are as varied as the environment.

The journey unfolded unexpected narratives, such as the inspiring story of Temitope Batula at Oki Primary School. Mr Falana, while visiting the special needs school in the complex, noticed Batula, an N-Power volunteer living with a disability, diligently at work. Impressed by her consistency, he recommended her to the Board on the spot, leading to her immediate appointment. This simple occurrence serves as a reminder of diligence, teaching pupils that through hard work, they can enlarge their luck surface area.

Weathering the storms: Resilience in pursuit of education

The #100SchoolsVisit was not without its challenges. Adverse weather conditions on the waterways tested Mr Falana’s resilience. Undeterred, he navigated through storms, symbolizing the unwavering commitment to providing quality education for Lagos primary students.

For a programme that spanned months of planning and execution, the success of #100SchoolsVisit bodes well for the future of Lagos SUBEB. The insights gained, the connections forged, and the commitment demonstrated by Mr Falana and his team lay the foundation for transformative policies that will shape the destiny of education in Lagos.

With dynamic individuals like OJ Falana at the helm, optimism radiates through the educational corridors of Lagos. His unwavering commitment and hands-on approach signal a promising future for the schools touched by the #100SchoolsVisit initiative.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

