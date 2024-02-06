Concerned Nigerians in their hundreds under the auspices of the Food Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association and National Union of Food Beverages and Tobacco Employee NUFBTE on Tuesday held protests in Lagos calling on the Federal Government to save over 500,000 Nigerians who would face job loss as a result of the phase out of production, sale and consumption of alcohol in sachets and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles.

The National Agency for Foods and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) recently announced the ban with a vow to clampdown on individuals or companies flouting the directive.

But on Tuesday, protesters who stormed the Lagos office of National Agency for Foods and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), reeled out various economic disadvantages of the proposed ban and appealed to the Government to reconsider the stand.

According to a joint statement by the protesting unions, this singular action has sent over 500,000 breadwinners out of jobs and into the oversaturated Nigerian labour market.

The associations complained that this new policy would further pile more problems on the Nigerian economy as it may lead to the eventual shut down of the industries producing these products.

“Most of our jobs are at stake” Comrade Emmanuel Idogien, Vice Chairman, Trade Union, Lagos Council stated while highlighting the potential impact on employment within the industry.

“Many companies will fold up, especially those local industries that serve as raw materials to the producers,” he added.

The unions asserted that their employers have been law abiding and socially responsible citizens who dutifully pay their taxes which runs into several billions of naira thus contributing to economic growth.

Rather than embark on outright ban, they advised the government to work together with stakeholders and embark on advocacy initiatives to advise the public on the dangers of over consumption and underaged drinking.

They pleaded with NAFDAC and the Federal Government to lift the outright ban on the products. They enjoined the Agency to implement regulation of the products as well as utilise public enlightenment option instead of throwing the baby with the bath.

With this ban, counterfeiters and moonshiners will have a field day which will give rise to various health problems, they warned.

